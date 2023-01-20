Popular ‘Everything Thomas’ attraction returns to EnterTRAINment Junction

Guests will find themselves immersed in a world, featuring the most famous tank engine, Thomas. At “Everything Thomas” guests will find Thomas wooden train layouts, a Thomas HO scale electric train display, Thomas & Friends scavenger hunts and crafts. Plus, there’s an indoor train ride that everyone in the family can enjoy. Guests will also have fun attempting to find all of the hidden Thomas characters as they make their way through the world’s largest indoor model train display. The attraction will be open daily from Wed., Feb. 1 through Tues., Feb. 28.

“Thomas has a timeless appeal and he’s such a memorable icon for kids. This is all about Thomas,” Balfour said.

He said, “My favorite thing that I notice at the end of the day is people are leaving with a smile, except for the little kids who are screaming and shouting because they don’t want to leave.”

Last year, EnterTRAINment Junction put in an additional Thomas display of merchandise, “The Miles Kirby Collection” which has been submitted to the Guinness World Records as the “World’s Largest Collection of Thomas Toys and Accessories.” While the collection hasn’t yet been approved by Guinness, the paperwork has been submitted for a possible world record. The collection has been purchased by EnterTRAINment Junction and it will be on permanent display at the attraction.

In addition to all of the “Everything Thomas” excitement, EnterTRAINment Junction’s other popular attractions will be open, including the world’s largest indoor model train display, a play area for kids, a historic Coney Island replica, a circus-themed A-Maze-N FunHouse as well as the educational American Railroading Museum and more. EnterTRAINment Junction offers 80,000 square feet of family fun in one location. EnterTRAINment Junction’s toy & hobby shop has the area best selection of Thomas merchandise at discounted prices from 15 to 50 percent off. Guests will find everything from Thomas lunchboxes to Thomas toothbrushes and more.

In addition to “Everything Thomas,” “Christmas at the Junction,” “Christmas in July,” and “Jack O’ Lantern Junction” are other popular times for families to visit.

How to go

What: “Everything Thomas” at EnterTRAINment Junction

Where: 7379 Squire Court, West Chester Two.

When: The attraction will run from Feb. 1-28. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cost: Pricing starts at $9.95 (various attraction packages are available). Free parking.

More Info: Visit www.EnterTRAINmentJunction.com or call (513) 898-8000.