Power trio: NexDetour brings pared-down a cappella sound to Springboro

Scott Dawson, Jim Brown and Ryan Holway are all members of the four-piece vocal act Fourth Avenue, which has been active locally for 30 years. In 2017, the singers launched the satellite group NexDetour, performing at Springboro Performing Arts Center in Springboro on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Dawson recently discussed the project, which released the three-song EP, “Trio,” in May.

Keeping active: “Fourth Avenue went more to a reunion format where we do a show here and there. The three of us wanted an outlet where we could get together and have that camaraderie and brotherhood. The trio was an interesting creative challenge because we had to arrange it so you don’t miss the other part. We’ll all sing tenor, baritone, bass and vocal percussion. Vocally, you have to be a Swiss Army knife.”

Explore 15 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Finding a voice: “There’s so much a cappella today that’s all about covers. It’s just replicating what’s already out there and maybe putting a unique original spin on it. In NexDetour a good portion of the music is original music. I like the challenge of doing our own songs. Ryan and I always wanted a group that does a lot of originals and has our own voice. I wasn’t ready as a songwriter back then. It took some time and a lived-in experience to really want to tell stories and not be afraid to put yourself out there.”

Watch the official music video for “Going, Going, Gone” from NexDetour’s debut EP, “Trio”:

Striking a balance: “NexDetour started as mostly original music, but we’ve added some covers. People want to hear both when you’re doing a live show. We call ourselves an a cappella power trio and we’re trying to go for that pared-down classic rock sound. We gravitate toward things like the Beatles’ ‘Paperback Writer’ and songs by Creedence Clearwater Revival. It’s material with harmonies but where they weren’t doing tons of overdubs.”

In the groove: “I’m excited about this concert on October 7. (It’s) not that our concerts haven’t had moments of our sound, but we’ve held back some. We felt the more we arranged, the more we were figuring out the voicings and arrangements. We don’t dance like a boy band, but we move around. If you don’t move, in 20 minutes people get tired of watching you. We do some staging and basic choreography. We’ve figured out a lot about how we need to sound on stage, the flow of the show, and how we perform. It’s funny, we’ve been together 30 years, but we’ve found our sound as a trio.”

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or donthrasher100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

Who: NexDetour

Where: Springboro Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m.

Cost: $20

More info: 937-203-0927 or www.borotheatre.org

FYI: NexDetour is also performing at the Chocolate Festival at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd. in Dayton, on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Artist info: www.nexdetour.com