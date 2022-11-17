Pyramid Hill’s ‘Journey Borealis’ holiday lights experience opens Friday; see photos

Pyramid Hill officials say it has added new displays and is debuting a contest, where guests count the gnomes as they travel through Journey Borealis.

“The gnomes are another new feature that we have. We’ve created some cute gnomes that will be scattered throughout the park. We wanted to make it a family-friendly contest, so the kids can be engaged and count the gnomes as they go through the park,” said Delaney French, marketing and sales manager at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum.

The contest will allow guests an opportunity to enter-to-win a free membership or a membership upgrade.

The park has partnered with independent artists and the community to bring the show to life, including expanded installations by the Yarn Bombers and two new displays by projection artist Doug Borntrager.

“Last year, the Yarn Bombers were one of the more popular sites in the Candy Cane Forest area. So, they’ve doubled the size of the Candy Cane Forest, and they’ve added some cute figures as well. It’s the same style of art, but double the amount,” said French.

One of the new projection displays will feature the glass Pyramid House. The second will feature full projection art highlighting The Pavilion.

“I’m excited to see how the lights have grown over the past few years,” said Templeton Wilson. “This has been a family tradition in my family, and it’s been a lot of fun.”

Pyramid Hill will be closed to the public on Monday evenings this year. Journey Borealis will be open 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. During the day, the park will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for regular Pyramid Hill admission.

ADMISSION

Regular admission prices per carload for Journey Borealis are $15 every night for Pyramid Hill members. Non-members are $25 per carload. For more details, or to purchase a membership, visit www.journeyborealis.com.

SEE IT ONLINE

