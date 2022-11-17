Pyramid Hill’s ‘Journey Borealis’ holiday lights experience opens Friday; see photos

“Journey Borealis: A Journey to the North Pole” will take carload of locals through the lighted Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park beginning Friday, Nov. 18.
City of Hamilton nights will return this year, too. Every Tuesday night, admission will be free for City of Hamilton residents. Proof of residency is required and defined as 45011, 45013 and 45015 zip codes.
Guests should bring a driver’s license, utility bill or government issued ID to the park to receive the free admission on Tuesdays.
“Tuesday nights have consistently been our busiest night since we’ve been able to offer the free City of Hamilton nights. We regularly get a long line of cars, and people celebrate the tradition. We’ve been able to offer it the past couple of years since COVID, and we are really excited to be able to continue that,” said Sarah Templeton Wilson, development director at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum.
Journey Borealis (www.journeyborealis.com) is a 2-5-mile attraction with more than 1 million lights and scenic displays. Journey Borealis will run through New Year’s Day.
Pyramid Hill officials say it has added new displays and is debuting a contest, where guests count the gnomes as they travel through Journey Borealis.
“The gnomes are another new feature that we have. We’ve created some cute gnomes that will be scattered throughout the park. We wanted to make it a family-friendly contest, so the kids can be engaged and count the gnomes as they go through the park,” said Delaney French, marketing and sales manager at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum.
The contest will allow guests an opportunity to enter-to-win a free membership or a membership upgrade.
The park has partnered with independent artists and the community to bring the show to life, including expanded installations by the Yarn Bombers and two new displays by projection artist Doug Borntrager.
“Last year, the Yarn Bombers were one of the more popular sites in the Candy Cane Forest area. So, they’ve doubled the size of the Candy Cane Forest, and they’ve added some cute figures as well. It’s the same style of art, but double the amount,” said French.
One of the new projection displays will feature the glass Pyramid House. The second will feature full projection art highlighting The Pavilion.
“I’m excited to see how the lights have grown over the past few years,” said Templeton Wilson. “This has been a family tradition in my family, and it’s been a lot of fun.”
Pyramid Hill will be closed to the public on Monday evenings this year. Journey Borealis will be open 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. During the day, the park will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for regular Pyramid Hill admission.
ADMISSION
Regular admission prices per carload for Journey Borealis are $15 every night for Pyramid Hill members. Non-members are $25 per carload. For more details, or to purchase a membership, visit www.journeyborealis.com.
