Red Bull’s Kevin Coleman, WWII B-25 bomber added to 2023 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show

Returning for his second-straight year, Kevin Coleman is one of the younger pilots on the air show circuit, flying an Extra 300 SHP aircraft with a roll rate of 400 degrees per second and 10G capabilities. He is known for his action-packed rolls and daring maneuvers. He began flying at age 10, soloed at age 16, and earned his pilot’s license at age 17. He was also the first American to fly in the Challenger Class of the Red Bull Air Race and earned a spot on the prestigious U.S. Advanced Aerobatic Team.

Coleman is one of several Red Bull performers scheduled for this year’s air show, including the Red Bull Air Force, Red Bull Helicopter and Kirby Chambliss.