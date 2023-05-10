X

Red Bull’s Kevin Coleman, WWII B-25 bomber added to 2023 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show

Red Bull aerobatic pilot Kevin Coleman and restored WWII bomber B-25 Mitchell “Rosie’s Reply” have been added to the lineup for the 2023 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger slated July 22 and 23 at the Dayton International Airport.

Returning for his second-straight year, Kevin Coleman is one of the younger pilots on the air show circuit, flying an Extra 300 SHP aircraft with a roll rate of 400 degrees per second and 10G capabilities. He is known for his action-packed rolls and daring maneuvers. He began flying at age 10, soloed at age 16, and earned his pilot’s license at age 17. He was also the first American to fly in the Challenger Class of the Red Bull Air Race and earned a spot on the prestigious U.S. Advanced Aerobatic Team.

Coleman is one of several Red Bull performers scheduled for this year’s air show, including the Red Bull Air Force, Red Bull Helicopter and Kirby Chambliss.

The restored WWII B-25 Mitchell “Rosie’s Reply” is named in honor of Brig. Gen. William “Billy” Mitchell. The North American bomber remained in service for decades after the war ended. Rosie’s Reply pays tribute to female aircraft factory and shipyard workers of the Greatest Generation, collectively represented by the iconic “Rosie the Riveter.”

“We’re excited to welcome back Kevin Coleman with his amazing aerobatics and expand our list of Red Bull performers to thrill air show audiences,” said Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show Board of Trustees, producers of the show, in a news release. “And with the addition of the iconic B-25, we are extremely pleased that families are going to see the breadth of aviation history, from early military aircraft to fast-flying Air Force Thunderbirds.”

Tickets for the 2023 show are available for purchase online for print-at-home or mobile ticket options. Beginning mid-summer, discount general admission tickets can be conveniently purchased at over 100 area Kroger stores in the Dayton/Cincinnati region. Children ages 5 and under are free in general admission.

For more information, visit the show’s website at www.daytonairshow.com.

