‘Regional Cinema’ spotlights independent filmmakers at Plaza Theatre

“I’m not trying to knock any films that are out today, but when you see, for instance, a Marvel film, you have a feeling it’s made by committee, people trying to please an audience, which is perfectly fine if you love those types of films,” said Catalano, an admirer of maverick director/screenwriters such as Paul Thomas Anderson and the Coen brothers. “But I’m one of those people who loves to watch a film and know somebody is pouring out their hearts, their emotions, their voice, on screen. I find that very powerful. I also like when I know who the director or writer is. You can feel a connection to that person in an odd way. You feel like you know them because of the art they give to the world.”

In addition to screening two 2022 short films by Vernard S. Fields (“Super Just Super,” and “Misread”), the event will feature the Ohio premiere of J.W. Cox’s 2021 short film “Chocolate Milk” and the official premiere of Catalano’s 2022 dark comedy “Funeral for Furmanski,” molded in the vein of legendary directors Robert Altman, John Cassavetes and Werner Herzog.

Poster for "Funeral for Furmanski," co-written and directed by Johnny Catalano.

“We want to really capture the local filmmaking community in the area, to highlight them, and give them a voice and a platform that just isn’t online on a computer or watching through Vimeo,” Catalano said. “Presenting these movies on the big screen feels like a reward for the filmmakers for all the hard work they put into their films. Having our event at the Plaza Theatre also brings the audience back to the 1930s, 1940s or 1950s when going to movies were an event.”

The evening will conclude with a Q&A with the filmmakers, which Catalano hopes will be an appealing networking opportunity for other budding artists.

“Whether you’re a fellow filmmaker or you want to get into filmmaking, this is a chance to meet people who are making films in the area,” he said. “Hopefully this event will encourage people to branch out, talk to us, and perhaps work with us in the future. Engagement is great. I’m looking forward to hearing what the audience asks about our films. It’ll be very exciting.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Regional Cinema”

When: Saturday, March 12 at 7 p.m.

Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg

Cost: $10; general seating.

Tickets: https://ticketing.useast.veezi.com/purchase/2256?siteToken=d21zzfg96311p5wrd9c4bazjg0

More info: https://www.facebook.com/regionalcinema

FYI: Some films may contain adult situations.