Register today for Downtown Adventure scavenger hunt

A fun opportunity to explore downtown Dayton businesses and support local merchants is happening next month.
The Downtown Adventure scavenger hunt will be held Saturday, May 21 all over downtown and starting in the Oregon District. The event is part of downtown Dayton’s AES Ohio Summer in the City series.
You can register your team at downtowndayton.org to sign up for the Adventure to find hidden clues and complete various challenges across the city. Fill out your clue sheet and text photos of some of the clues you find. You must try to complete as many clues and challenges as possible between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Prizes include $300 cash (first place), $200 cash (second place) and $150 cash (third place). All participants will be included in a raffle to win additional prizes. There is also a Best Team Costume Award in which the recipients receive $100 in Downtown Dollars.
Registration cost is $10 per team, but after registration, the team will be reimbursed with one e-gift card of $10 worth of Downtown Dollars which can be spent at more than 80 downtown businesses.
For more information, visit downtowndayton.org.
