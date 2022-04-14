Revolution: DPO salutes Beatles at Schuster

Q: Aside from getting paid to perform these great songs, what are the benefits of being involved with this show?

A: I get to entertain on stage and connect with the audience as much as I can. I let them know they’re not at a buttoned-up orchestra show. There are some rock ‘n’ roll songs, so I’ll go out there with the microphone and have fun. When I take in the lay of the land, it’s not just your typical orchestra supporter that’s up in years. People bring their grandkids. I love seeing little kids up in the front rows having a blast but it’s a mix of ages. Everyone there can attests to the power of the music. While I love Brahms and Beethoven, you don’t get the same slice of life in the audience as with a Beatles show. The music has the power to do that. We talk about legacy-makers, and they’re still putting out new things like the ‘Get Back’ documentary. I’m glad they’re still dipping into telling that story for new generations because it’s timeless.

Q: What was your takeaway from Peter Jackson’s ‘Get Back’ documentary?

A: It was nice to see, despite the bumps, they were still a family at the end of their career. You see this closeness really play out and that’s what makes the music great.

Q: Are you working on any solo material?

A: I’m making a record of cover songs. We started putting the covers out as singles, month by month, but I’ll compile them into a full-length by the end of the year. My next official album, ‘Between,’ will be out in October. It was actually recorded at the same time as ‘Betwixt’ and was intended as a double record, but I separated them with the label. Staggering them and not unleashing 22 songs at once seemed like a better strategy. I love these songs. They were recorded and mixed in 2020 along with the first record so I’m excited for people to hear them.

