Ron Dante: Singer happily on tour after 30-year break

Many people reach their mid-50s and start looking for an offramp leading to retirement. Not Ron Dante, who returned to live performance in 2001 after retiring from the road at the age of 19. Twenty-two years later, the 77-year-old Staten Island native is singing with the Turtles on the annual Happy Together Tour, which returns to Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Thursday, Aug. 10.

“It’s a lot of fun and it’s a great thing at this point in my life to have them calling me to go on tour,” Dante said. “It’s a wonderful thing. The tour is going gangbusters. We’re selling out almost everywhere we play. It’s been unbelievable responses from our fans. It’s great to see them smiling and singing along with us. We’re like the hottest summer tour out there of the ‘60s people and we’re doing a lot of shows. We started in late May, and we go into the first couple of days of September.”

Reunion on the road

In 2018, Dante joined the Turtles for the group’s annual Happy Together Tour. He has continued to fill in for Howard Kaylan, who has been unable to tour due to health issues. This year’s installment also features Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, the Vogues, the Classics IV and the Cowsills. The package show is a summer tradition for many music fans and for Dante it’s also a musical reunion.

“I’m on the tour with Little Anthony and it’s been almost 60 years since we toured together,” he said. “We were both on Dick Clark’s Caravan of Stars 1965. That was the first tour either one of us had ever done. I had never been out of my New York area. It was marvelous. We traveled all over the country in a bus.

“They took us to hotels and then to the venues,” Dante continued. “It was thrilling to be on the bus with Herman’s Hermits, Little Anthony & the Imperials or Freddie & the Dreamers. There were all kinds of groups. We were a nice mixed group of people. We loved it. I was thrilled. I slept on the bus like a baby. I didn’t mind the traveling.”

Returning to the stage

Dante was on the Dick Clark tour as a member of the Detergents. The short-lived group was known for “Leader of the Laundromat,” a 1965 parody of the Shangri-Las’ “Leader of the Pack.” Dante had a big year in 1969, singing lead on two hits, the Archies’ number one smash, “Sugar Sugar,” and “Tracy,” a Top 10 single credited to the Cuff Links. Despite his success as a vocalist, Dante soon moved behind the scenes. He produced the first nine Barry Manilow albums and worked with artists like Ray Charles, Cher, John Denver and Dionne Warwick.

“I spent most of the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s in the studio producing other people,” Dante said. “I wasn’t out touring. I enjoyed the work, but I missed performing live. I can sing. I can perform. I’ve got this catalog of hits so I should get out there and sing. In 2001 I decided to move out of the studio and onto the stage. It’s a little isolating in the studio. You have to imagine people listening to your music.

“You’re alone with a microphone in a darkened studio sometimes singing with an engineer or producer across the way,” he continued. “I missed that contact with a live audience. I’m a ham. I did have a few performances over the years, but I really missed a real consistent performance schedule. When Mark Volman called me and said, ‘We want you to be the lead singer of the Turtles for the next tour,’ I jumped at the chance.”

The gift of music

Each night of the tour, Dante gets a chance to sing some of the Turtles most beloved songs along with a few of his own hits.

“I love the Turtles hits,” he said. “People remember those songs completely and they sing along to every word at the shows. I also get to do a few of my hits with the Archies and with the Cuff Links in the middle of the Turtles set. It’s a big surprise to the audience because at first, they aren’t sure who I am. They just know I’m singing lead. Then we tell them who I am and they go crazy.

“Music keeps you young,” Dante added. “That’s what gets me up in the morning. When the opportunities came to perform live, I took them. I was doing cruises, one-nighters and two-nighters here and there. I knew there were these great tours out there. I thought it would be nice to be on one, but I never envisioned it would come my way when I’d just turned 70. Doing this tour has been amazing. It’s a real a gift.”

HOW TO GO

What: Happy Together Tour with The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, the Vogues, the Classics IV and the Cowsills

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

When: Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m.

Cost: $45 lawn & terrace, $55 side orchestra, $60 center orchestra, ticket prices increase $5 day of show

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com