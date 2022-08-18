Rooftop Beatles tribute at Yellow Cab Tavern this weekend

The Beatles only performed five songs during their iconic rooftop performance in 1969. Expect many more songs from the Fab Four’s oeuvre during “Come Together: A Rooftop Beatles Tribute” at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton Aug. 19 and 20.
Musicians Nathan Peters and Patrick Himes and concert promoter Brian Johnson discussed the annual event that started in 2018.
Johnson: “The thing that’s changed the most since the first year is our ability to plan and really produce a high quality event. Year one came together very quickly but this year feels like the best organized event we’ve thrown yet.”
Peters: “We only had a month to get it together the first time we did the show. It’s ended up being such an amazing event. I’m particularly excited for this year as we had time to add 20-plus songs to our catalog. It’s such a fun group of folks to do the roof spectacle with. It’s simply too much fun not to do it. If I stroke out on a roof playing a Beatles gig in 20 years, I wouldn’t be mad.”
Johnson: “Every year, once the production work has been done and the band is playing, there’s this moment I look around at the sea of friends having a great time on the Yellow Cab Parking lot and this feeling of community pride just washes over me. The power of people coming together in a positive way cannot be under expressed.”
Himes: “We keep doing this because we absolutely love it. We enjoy bringing the community together in such a unique and fun way. The timelessness of the Beatles is universal and that permeates into our community. Every year, we try to improve and learn more material. We’re all thoroughly stoked to unveil a few surprises this year. We’re all such good friends and we absolutely adore this music. Nothing beats celebrating great music with a few thousand of your best friends.”
HOW TO GO
What: “Come Together, A Rooftop Beatles Tribute”
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, August 19 and 20. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Cost: $15 in advance or $20 at the doors
More info: cometogetherband.net
FYI: Food trucks Kung Fu BBQ, the Pizza Bandit and Cabin Fever Confections will be available both days. Midwestern Comfort Food and Childers Chimney Cakes will be available Friday. Yummy Gyro and Slide Thru will be available Saturday.
