Rooftop Beatles tribute at Yellow Cab Tavern this weekend

Johnson: “Every year, once the production work has been done and the band is playing, there’s this moment I look around at the sea of friends having a great time on the Yellow Cab Parking lot and this feeling of community pride just washes over me. The power of people coming together in a positive way cannot be under expressed.”

Himes: “We keep doing this because we absolutely love it. We enjoy bringing the community together in such a unique and fun way. The timelessness of the Beatles is universal and that permeates into our community. Every year, we try to improve and learn more material. We’re all thoroughly stoked to unveil a few surprises this year. We’re all such good friends and we absolutely adore this music. Nothing beats celebrating great music with a few thousand of your best friends.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Come Together, A Rooftop Beatles Tribute”

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, August 19 and 20. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Cost: $15 in advance or $20 at the doors

More info: cometogetherband.net

FYI: Food trucks Kung Fu BBQ, the Pizza Bandit and Cabin Fever Confections will be available both days. Midwestern Comfort Food and Childers Chimney Cakes will be available Friday. Yummy Gyro and Slide Thru will be available Saturday.