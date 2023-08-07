Rooftop Beatles tribute returning to Yellow Cab Tavern

The fifth annual Come Together, A Rooftop Beatles Tribute returns to Yellow Cab Tavern in downtown Dayton on Aug. 18 and 19.

Organizers describe the event as a “family-friendly nod to The Beatles final concert, playing from the roof of The Yellow Cab to thousands of people seated in the parking lot below.”

“If you enjoy The Beatles or a music festival atmosphere, Come Together has become a highly anticipated event every year in August in Downtown Dayton,” said event producer Brian Johnson in a news release. “It’s always so cool to see the space filled with dancing and smiling, friends and family enjoying this incredible band and festival. That’s what Come Together is all about.”

The event will also feature food trucks, a beer garden and an after party. Anyone planning to attend is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.

“We open the doors at 5 p.m. so that everyone can get in, find their spot on the lot, get some food and beverages, and hang out before the music starts at 7 p.m.,” Johnson added. “Then we’re encouraging attendees to stick around after as we have two amazing WYSO on- air DJs spinning sets all night as part of our included after party starting around 9:30 p.m.”

HOW TO GO

What: Come Together, A Rooftop Beatles Tribute

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

When: Aug. 18-19; Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 5 p.m. Music begins at 7 p.m. After party begins around 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: General admission tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. V.I.P. tickets are priced at $40 and only available on Friday.

More info: cometogetherband.net