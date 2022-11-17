Sandi Patty to perform Christmas concert in Troy

Patty is the most awarded female vocalist in contemporary Christian music history, with 40 Dove Awards. She was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2004 and as an Indiana Living Legend in 2007. She has released over 30 albums, including her latest album “Everlasting,” featuring hymns and songs of worship in an intimate acoustic setting. Her debut full length symphonic pops album “Broadway Stories,” conducted by Maestro Jack Everly, was released in October 2011.

In addition to her Grammys, she has four Billboard Music Awards, three platinum records and five gold records. She has also 11 million units sold.