Sandi Patty to perform Christmas concert in Troy

Five-time Grammy winner Sandi Patty will perform a Christmas concert Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy.
Patty is the most awarded female vocalist in contemporary Christian music history, with 40 Dove Awards. She was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2004 and as an Indiana Living Legend in 2007. She has released over 30 albums, including her latest album “Everlasting,” featuring hymns and songs of worship in an intimate acoustic setting. Her debut full length symphonic pops album “Broadway Stories,” conducted by Maestro Jack Everly, was released in October 2011.
In addition to her Grammys, she has four Billboard Music Awards, three platinum records and five gold records. She has also 11 million units sold.
Patty was first introduced to the world with her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the rededication of the Statue of Liberty in 1986. Her version of the national anthem has become synonymous with patriotic celebration, including performances at “A Capitol Fourth” with the National Symphony, the Indianapolis 500, the Dedication of Camp David Chapel, and ABC’s Fourth of July Special.
While her 30-year career is heavily rooted in the gospel music industry, Patty has had the opportunity in more recent years to extend her career outside the genre. She has performed with symphonies across the country, including the New York Pops, Boston Pops, Cincinnati Pops, Dallas Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, Houston Symphony, and Oklahoma City Philharmonic. She also headlined the title role in sold out performances of the musical “Hello, Dolly!” with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, co-starring Tony Award winner Gary Beach, in January 2012.
In addition to her prolific musical career, Patty is also an accomplished author. For the bestseller “Broken on the Back Row,” Sandi received the 2006 Silver Angel Award. She has also authored seven other books, including “Life in the Blender,” “Falling Forward, Layers,” and her forthcoming book, “The Edge of the Divine.”
“I am grateful for the many opportunities that God has given in my life and for how He has allowed me to spread my wings,” said Patty. “Singing is my way to tell my story of hope, life and love.”
Tickets start at $20. For tickets or more information, call 937-418-8392 or visit online at www.arbogastpac.com.
About the Author