Seats still available for Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop

Dion Flynn, improvisor, comedian and actor best known for playing Barack Obama on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Katrina Kittle, award-winning local author of five books.

Laraine Newman, writer, founding member of the L.A.-based comedy troupe, The Groundlings, and an original cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” In 2021, she wrote and narrated an audiobook memoir, “May You Live in Interesting Times.”

Registration closes Oct. 1 (or when it sells out). The $499 fee includes all meals, keynote talks, choice of dozens of workshops and a complimentary virtual package of the keynotes and Pitchapalooza, a special virtual pre-workshop event on Sept. 28.

Anyone interested in the virtual option only, the registration fee is $79. There is no deadline to register for this option.

The Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop is the only one in the country devoted to both humor and human interest writing. Through the workshop, the University of Dayton and the Bombeck family honor one of America’s most celebrated storytellers and humorists.

