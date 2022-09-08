dayton logo
Seats still available for Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop

The 2022 University of Dayton Erma Bombeck Writers' Workshop is slated Oct. 20-22.

The 2022 University of Dayton Erma Bombeck Writers' Workshop is slated Oct. 20-22.

A limited number of seats are still available for the University of Dayton Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop slated Oct. 20-22.

The 2022 workshop will feature more than 30 professional writers and teachers on the faculty, including New York Times bestselling authors, a “Saturday Night Live” legend, Emmy Award winners, Thurber Prize winners, a Moth GrandSLAM winner, screenwriters and an array of celebrated comedians. Stand-up comedian Leighann Lord will emcee.

Keynote speakers include:

Cathy Guisewite, Dayton native and Emmy-winning creator of the iconic “Cathy” comic strip who is also an essayist.

W. Bruce Cameron and Cathryn Michon, authors and screenwriters for major motion pictures based on Cameron’s popular novels.

Dion Flynn, improvisor, comedian and actor best known for playing Barack Obama on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Katrina Kittle, award-winning local author of five books.

Laraine Newman, writer, founding member of the L.A.-based comedy troupe, The Groundlings, and an original cast member onSaturday Night Live.” In 2021, she wrote and narrated an audiobook memoir, “May You Live in Interesting Times.”

The University of Dayton Erma Bombeck Writers' Workshop is slated Oct. 20-22.

The University of Dayton Erma Bombeck Writers' Workshop is slated Oct. 20-22.

Registration closes Oct. 1 (or when it sells out). The $499 fee includes all meals, keynote talks, choice of dozens of workshops and a complimentary virtual package of the keynotes and Pitchapalooza, a special virtual pre-workshop event on Sept. 28.

Anyone interested in the virtual option only, the registration fee is $79. There is no deadline to register for this option.

The Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop is the only one in the country devoted to both humor and human interest writing. Through the workshop, the University of Dayton and the Bombeck family honor one of America’s most celebrated storytellers and humorists.

For more information or to register, visit website.

The University of Dayton Erma Bombeck Writers' Workshop is slated Oct. 20-22.

The University of Dayton Erma Bombeck Writers' Workshop is slated Oct. 20-22. CONTRIBUTED

The University of Dayton Erma Bombeck Writers' Workshop is slated Oct. 20-22.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

