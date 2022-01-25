See ‘Hamilton’ for $10: Ticket lottery open now

Use the official app for “Hamilton” now available for all IOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app)

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1 p.m. on the day that the lottery closes for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for the ticket(s).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at the Schuster Center Box Office beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets void if resold.

ADDITIONAL RULES

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final – no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Explore Arts groups proceed with caution as COVID cases surge

Tickets for “Hamilton” are currently on sale. Patrons are advised to check daytonlive.org/hamilton for late release seats which may become available at short notice.

For more information about the lottery, visit daytonlive.org/hamilton-lottery.

HOW TO GO

What: “Hamilton: An American Musical”

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

When: Jan. 26-Feb. 6; Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Jan. 28 at 8 p.m.; Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Jan. 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.; Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Length: 2 hours and 50 minutes including a 20-minute intermission

Cost: $49-$349

Tickets: Call Ticket Center Stage at 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org

Lottery: Forty tickets will be available for every performance of “Hamilton” for $10 each. The next ticket lottery is currently open through Thursday, Jan. 27 at noon for tickets to performances Tuesday, Feb. 1 through Sunday, Feb. 6. To enter, use the official app for “Hamilton” now available for all IOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app). For complete details, visit daytonlive.org/hamilton-lottery

COVID-19 protocol: Masks are required for patrons over the age of 6

FYI: Be sure to visit daytonlive.org to stay informed of any potential “Hamilton” cancellations during its run.