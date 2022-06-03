BreakingNews
It's National Doughnut Day! Here's a look at where to celebrate in the Dayton area
Signature Levitt summer camp spotlights urban creative arts in downtown Dayton

Signature Levitt Music & Arts Camp is offering young people a chance to learn and grow creatively in the heart of downtown Dayton this summer. CONTRIBUTED

Signature Levitt Music & Arts Camp is offering young people a chance to learn and grow creatively in the heart of downtown Dayton for free this summer.

A community-building collaboration between Signature Educational Solutions and Levitt Pavilion Dayton, the camp invites teenagers ages 14 to 19 years old (9th through 12th grades) to learn, perform and work in various music and creative arts fields.

Signature Levitt Music & Arts Camp is offering young people a chance to learn and grow creatively in the heart of downtown Dayton this summer. CONTRIBUTED

Due to the success of last year’s camp, organizers have the ability to provide full scholarship funding for each selected participant.

“The camp was a huge success last summer,” said Lisa Wagner, executive director of Levitt Pavilion Dayton. “We see the camp as an ongoing partnership between us and Signature Educational Solutions. I’m really excited.”

“We’re so excited to be returning to Levitt Pavilion Dayton for the second year of the camp,” echoed poet Sierra Leone of Signature Educational Solutions, who serves as co-camp director with her husband, Robert N. Owens. “The students felt so connected last year and also felt so safe even though the camp was outside. There are not a lot of urban camps in this region in which students can interact with the city itself, traveling to and having interactions at such venues as the Dayton Metro Library and The Hub at the Dayton Arcade. Downtown Dayton was the perfect backdrop, the perfect muse, for the students.”

Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards up next at Schuster Center

This year’s week-long camp will be held Monday, July 11 through Saturday, July 16. The program provides opportunities in the following disciplines: song writing; entrepreneurship; performing arts; character development; creative writing; mindful movement; music production; and tech and stage management.

(left to right) Levitt Pavilion executive director Lisa Wagner, co-camp director Robert N. Owens of Signature Educational Solutions, and co-camp director Sierra Leone of Signature Educational Solutions. CONTRIBUTED

Leone, a Governor’s Award winner and president and artistic director of OFP Theatre Company, says this year’s camp will particularly spotlight storytelling while providing more apprentice-style instruction with Levitt Pavilion Dayton.

“We want to provide more hands-on experiences,” Leone said. “The students will see first-hand the process of what it takes to mount a concert. For any young person who wants to go into music production, it’s going to be important to work side by side with those professionals.”

Spaces are limited so students are encouraged to sign up now. Teachers are also needed. Parent and student orientation will take place Tuesday, June 14.

10 noteworthy shows to see in June

“The importance of this year’s camp is to keep students connected, to keep them envisioning, centered and focused in what it means to develop and hone their own craft,” Leone said. “All school year long, students study history, math, civics and other subjects, but there is never a course centered in students studying themselves and who they are. Moving forward beyond 2022, it’s important for students to know who they are and who they are becoming. It’s imperative for them to really continue to hone in on their authentic voice. We are preparing the next generation with this camp.”

Signature Levitt Music & Arts Camp is offering young people a chance to learn and grow creatively in the heart of downtown Dayton this summer. CONTRIBUTED

For more information or to sign up, visit https://levittdayton.org/summer-camps/

Levitt Pavilion Dayton is located at 134 S. Main St., Dayton.

