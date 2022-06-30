Sinclair Theatre’s 2022-23 season offers zombie twist on Shakespeare

The final mainstage offering will be the local premiere of “The Hello Girls,” a new musical inspired by true events chronicling the story of America’s first women soldiers. Presented March 24-April 1, 2023, during Women’s History Month, the show features music and lyrics by Peter Mills and a book by Peter Mills and Cara Reichel. According to press notes, “These intrepid heroines served as bilingual telephone operators on the front lines, helping turn the tide of World War I. They then returned home to fight a decades-long battle for equality and recognition, paving the way for future generations.” Kimberly Borst directs with music direction by Charles Larkowski.

The season has been dubbed “That Ah-Ha! Moment,” reflecting the sudden realization that comes when experiencing theater, “whether it be that a character isn’t quite what you expected, or a revelation about a real situation that you did not know.”

The mainstage productions will be held in Blair Hall, Building 2, on the downtown Dayton campus at 444 W. Third St. Also returning next season will be Sinclair Theatre’s “Free Expressions” series designed to offer insight and promote discussion of diversity, equity and inclusion subjects. Projects are currently in development for Holocaust Remembrance Day and Black History Month.

Tickets and more information will be available online by Sept. 1 at www.sinclair.edu/tickets.