Sinclair Theatre’s 2022-23 season offers zombie twist on Shakespeare

“R & J & Z” reportedly pushes the boundaries of theatrical humor and horror.

“R & J & Z” reportedly pushes the boundaries of theatrical humor and horror.

49 minutes ago

Wherefore art thou zombies? You’ll find them next season on the campus of Sinclair Community College just in time for Halloween as Sinclair Theatre opens its 2022-2023 lineup with “R & J & Z” (Romeo & Juliet & Zombies).

Written by Melody Bates, the play finds the famous lovers “navigating a world in which death isn’t necessarily the end.” Inspired by Shakespeare and modern zombie films, “R & J & Z” reportedly pushes the boundaries of theatrical humor and horror. The production, slated Oct. 21-29, 2022, will be directed by Gina Kleesattel with fight choreography by Gary Minyard.

Sinclair Community College will present "A Charlie Brown Christmas" Dec. 15-18, 2022, in Blair Hall Theatre.

Sinclair Community College will present "A Charlie Brown Christmas" Dec. 15-18, 2022, in Blair Hall Theatre.

Sinclair Community College will present "A Charlie Brown Christmas" Dec. 15-18, 2022, in Blair Hall Theatre.

Next, Sinclair will bring back its popular holiday presentation of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Based on the beloved Charles Schulz TV special, the show will be staged Dec. 15-18, 2022.

Sinclair Community College will present "The Hello Girls" March 24-April 1, 2023, in Blair Hall Theatre.

Sinclair Community College will present "The Hello Girls" March 24-April 1, 2023, in Blair Hall Theatre.

Sinclair Community College will present "The Hello Girls" March 24-April 1, 2023, in Blair Hall Theatre.

The final mainstage offering will be the local premiere of “The Hello Girls,” a new musical inspired by true events chronicling the story of America’s first women soldiers. Presented March 24-April 1, 2023, during Women’s History Month, the show features music and lyrics by Peter Mills and a book by Peter Mills and Cara Reichel. According to press notes, “These intrepid heroines served as bilingual telephone operators on the front lines, helping turn the tide of World War I. They then returned home to fight a decades-long battle for equality and recognition, paving the way for future generations.” Kimberly Borst directs with music direction by Charles Larkowski.

The season has been dubbed “That Ah-Ha! Moment,” reflecting the sudden realization that comes when experiencing theater, “whether it be that a character isn’t quite what you expected, or a revelation about a real situation that you did not know.”

The mainstage productions will be held in Blair Hall, Building 2, on the downtown Dayton campus at 444 W. Third St. Also returning next season will be Sinclair Theatre’s “Free Expressions” series designed to offer insight and promote discussion of diversity, equity and inclusion subjects. Projects are currently in development for Holocaust Remembrance Day and Black History Month.

Tickets and more information will be available online by Sept. 1 at www.sinclair.edu/tickets.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

