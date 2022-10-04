Spend New Year’s Eve with Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle is bringing his “In Your Dreams” Tour to the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 9:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.
Patrons are reminded the show is a cell phone free event.
For more information, visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/dave-chappelle-tickets/artist/803682
