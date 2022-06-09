Springfield native’s first film getting wide release

New York independent film company and distributor Oscilloscope Films, founded by late Beastie Boys member Adam Yauch, agreed to distribute “Poser” and kept Dixon and Segev busy at large film festivals in Nashville, Florida and Alabama as well as to Barcelona, Spain, Germany and Manchester, England.

“They’ve been incredible to partner with, helping with the marketing and merchandising and screening it for audiences around the world who have maybe never seen a film set in Ohio,” Dixon said.

The higher profile has led several female cast members of “Poser” to signing with talent agencies, including Bobbi Kitten, who landed a part in an upcoming film starring John Hamm and Tina Fey.

Oscilloscope has also added merchandising such as guitar picks, hats and T-shirts, but the film’s soundtrack in particular has gained a following. It’s made up of all Ohio bands, mostly from Columbus, with some signing with record companies.

After meeting and becoming friends at Denison University, Dixon and Segev put together a production company, Loose Films, and created videos, short films and commercials, including some award-winners. Their goal was to create a feature film, so Dixon wrote the screenplay on his Columbus surroundings and co-directed and co-edited with Segev.

“Poser” could’ve easily been lost as it was shot in the fall of 2019 and the pandemic hit, reducing the chances to go to film festivals. Dixon and Segev persisted and were surprised as anyone when it got accepted as one of six out of 4,000 entries at Tribeca.

Dixon has noticed a similar reaction no matter if it was in Alabama or Germany, calling it a “geek out” when audiences react to “Poser.” The film currently has a 93% “fresh” rating on the website Rotten Tomatoes, that gathers critical reviews as a guide for audiences.

The film premiered in Columbus on June 2. A Poserfest event will go on at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the A&R Music Bar in Columbus with all of the bands in the film and on the soundtrack.

Dixon looks forward to visiting the Neon Movies, which won’t be his first.

“It’s a wonderful theater I grew up going to with my family,” he said. “I saw many independent films there over the years.”

Jonathan McNeal, manager of The Neon, is excited to have “Poser” and the filmmakers in town.

“We love working with local filmmakers. Part of our mission is to give an avenue to those people and we’re always delighted to have local talent’s projects picked up.”

Dixon and Segev will continue the pattern as “Poser” goes on a wide release, playing across the country at theaters similar to the Neon, opposed to multiplexes playing big-studio releases.

While Dixon admits the touring and questions can get exhausting, the upsides are more plentiful. He especially appreciates all the support.

“We didn’t expect any of this and I’m excited to make another film. We did this to prove we could make a film and inspired us to do another.”

Following Tribeca, the filmmakers signed with WME, a talent agency in Los Angeles. Dixon said the main goal moving forward is making another film and growing off “Poser.”

He is currently working on a script he describes only as a dark comedy he’ll co-direct with Segev.

The Neon is located at 130 East Fifth St. in Dayton. “Poser” will play 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and 3:30 and 7:30 Monday through Thursday.

For more information on “Poser,” go to loosefilms.com.