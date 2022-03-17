STORYTELLERS: Hear accounts of Air Force One at National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Speakers include Col. Mark Tillman, USAF (Ret), the pilot who was flying Air Force One on 9/11; MSgt Cynthia Sterrett, USAF (Ret), the first female Communications System Operator for Air Force One; TSgt Rebecca Schulz, USAF (Ret), the first female flight attendant for Air Force One; and CMSgt Kim Johnson, who served on Air Force One under six presidents.

Presented by the Air Force Museum Foundation Living History Series, the evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a VIP Dinner. Dinner with former members of the Special Air Missions (SAM) unit seated among the Presidential Aircraft, held in the Presidential Gallery in the fourth building. Cost is $75. Limited seating available. At 7 p.m., the presentation “Flying the Presidents” will begin in the Presidential Gallery. Cost is $12.