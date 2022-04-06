Students across Dayton to gather for DPO Dunbar concert

Over 500 students in grades 6 through 12 from 15 schools across the Miami Valley will gather for a special Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presentation celebrating the life of poet Paul Laurence Dunbar on Wednesday, April 13 at 9:45 a.m. at the Schuster Center.
This concert for middle and high school students is the second-ever for the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance. The previous concert was held in January 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Celebrating 150 years since the birth of Dunbar, the program is entitled “Beyond the Years: Paul Laurence Dunbar’s World.” The concert follows a timeline of Dunbar’s life and uses music, student narrators and poetry recitation to tell his story. This performance features Herbert Woodward Martin, University of Dayton Professor Emeritus, reciting selected works. Musical selections stem from such composers as Bizet, Greig, Dvořák, and Nielsen.
The concert is also open to the public. For more information, visit daytonperformingarts.org.
About the Author