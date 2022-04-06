Students across Dayton to gather for DPO Dunbar concert

Celebrating 150 years since the birth of Dunbar, the program is entitled “Beyond the Years: Paul Laurence Dunbar’s World.” The concert follows a timeline of Dunbar’s life and uses music, student narrators and poetry recitation to tell his story. This performance features Herbert Woodward Martin, University of Dayton Professor Emeritus, reciting selected works. Musical selections stem from such composers as Bizet, Greig, Dvořák, and Nielsen.

The concert is also open to the public. For more information, visit daytonperformingarts.org.