Students unite for ‘Hamilton’-themed poetry slam at Schuster Center

Dayton’s youth will be spotlighted as Dayton Live’s Founding Fathers Cypher takes place Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center.
A cypher is defined as a gathering of rappers, beatboxers and/or poets who take turns performing their work.
Students from all over the Miami Valley submitted poetry and songs as a tribute to the founding fathers and “Hamilton,” which has its local premiere Jan. 26-Feb. 6.
Eight winners have been selected to perform their work at the Founding Fathers Cypher:
“Johnathan Dayton” - Carson Cusick (7th grade)
“Washington’s Inner Monologue” - Mackenzie Duff (10th grade)
“Thomas Jefferson” - Avery Enseleit (6th grade)
“On the Line” - Claire Goeke (7th grade)
“The Silhouette: The Story of Lucy Knox” - Adaobi Iwuanyanwu (11th grade)
“The American Revolution” - Amarion McGowan (8th grade)
“Oliver Ellsworth” - Ainsley Richards (9th grade)
“In Hamilton’s Eyes” - Lexie Sheik (6th grade)
The Schuster Center is located at Second and Main Streets, Dayton. For more information, visit daytonlive.org.
