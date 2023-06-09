SUMMER CONCERT GUIDE: Jam-packed schedule for acts coming to Dayton region and beyond

The demand for live music can also be seen in the number shows that have already sold out. Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center has announced several sell-outs including The Dead and Co on June 13, Post Malone’s July 9 show and Eric Church on July 14. Sold-out shows continue to be announced at venues throughout the week as hungry music lovers gobble up tickets.

Just as the cost can be high for opportunities to soak up live music, the cost can also be low or non-existent.

Locally there is a very strong slate of shows that have been announced with many featuring national acts that are free to the public to enjoy. Most notably the Eichelberger Concert Season at the Levitt Pavilion that kicked off on June 1 with The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band. The 2023 Levitt season will feature 45 free shows throughout the summer in downtown Dayton at Dave Hall Plaza. A short drive north in Springfield at Turner Pavilion in Veteran’s Park also has robust programming through July 22 that’s free of charge provided by the Springfield Arts Council. Centerville has its own schedule of free concerts at Stubbs Park Amphitheater that are also free to the public.

“We’re trying to remove the barrier of the ticket to create access and inclusion,” said Lisa Wagner, executive director of Levitt Pavilion Dayton. “It’s not just about the couple affording the ticket at the paid venue, it’s the fact they get to come as a family and enjoy the live arts experience as a family. We believe we are living at the intersection at social impact and the arts. Giving people a place where they can come and feel connected and where they belong is helping strengthen the social fabric of our community by creating the access.”

Explore 12 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Still, the headlining acts touring through this summer are hard to ignore.

Country Concert at Hickory Hills Lake in Fort Loramie will be packed to the gills in early July thanks to the draw of headlining acts including Tim McGraw on July 6, Dierks Bentley on July 7 and Luke Bryan on July 8. Last year the concert set three attendance records for the festival with more than 26,000 attending on Thursday, more than 28,000 attending on Friday and more than 30,000 attending on Saturday.

Locally Fraze Pavilion and The Rose Music Center at The Heights have a full docket for summer with national acts coming through and thousands of fans lining up to enjoy the shows.

Credit: Frederick M. Brown Credit: Frederick M. Brown

Nearby in Cincinnati, arena acts like Pink (July 23, Great American Ball Park) and Taylor Swift will see the soaring costs and demand for tickets. Organizers of July’s Cincinnati Music Festival which features R&B, soul and hip hop acts including Al Green, Jill Scott, Jodeci, Midnight Star, Gerald Albright, Snoop Dogg and Babyface are estimating 75,000 or more will be entertained at the event.

Riverbend Music Center on the banks of the Ohio River will pack their outdoor amphitheater to its 20,500 capacity throughout the summer through September with many shows already close to a sell-out in addition to the sell-out dates that have already been announced.

Explore Dayton Jazz Festival canceled again

Columbus has some of the largest tours coming through the state including Drake at Jerome Schottenstein Center’s Value City Arena on July 1 and 2, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at Nationwide Arena on Sept. 21, and Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 5.

Credit: Arthur Mola Credit: Arthur Mola

Regardless of your budget or interest, there’s a concert experience for you to enjoy this summer. Here’s a look at shows that have been announced so far.

LOCAL OUTDOOR CONCERT VENUES

BMI Events Center

791 E. Main St., Versailles

www.bmikarts.com, 937-526-9544

July

- 22-23: Immortal Christian Rock Festival

September

- 2, 3: Immortal Christian Rock Festival

- 16: The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad

- 30: Quiet Riot

Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

Hickory Hills Lakes

7103 Ohio 55, Ft. Loramie

www.countryconcert.com, (937) 295-3000

July

- 6: Tim McGraw, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Blackhawk

- 7: Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, Elle King

- 8: Luke Bryan, Ernest, Priscilla Block

Fraze Pavilion

695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

www.fraze.com, 800-514-3849

June

- 9: That Arena Rock Show

- 10: I Love the ‘90s Tour with Mark McGrath, Naughty By Nature, Kid N Play, 2 Live Crew, DJ Kool and Color Me Badd

- 23: The Menus

- 24: Richard Marx

July

- 6: Killer Queen

- 7: Lt. Dan’s New Legs

- 15: George Thorogood and the Destroyers

- 20: Nelly with Chase McDaniel

- 23: Boney James and Lalah Hathaway

- 24: We the Kingdom

- 26: Donny Osmond

-28: Queens Blvd

August

- 1: Tesla

- 4: TUSK

- 9: Flight One

-10: Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Little Anthon, Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and the Cowsills

- 12: Dave Koz and Friends

- 16: Get the Led Out

- 26: Clint Black

September

- 6: Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray with Tonic and Fastball, Sept. 6

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Levitt Pavilion Dayton

134 S. Main St., Dayton

www.levittdayton.org, 937-333-8400

June

- 9: Cachets Now!

- 10: Son of Slave

- 15: John Doe Folk Trio

- 16: Phillip-Michael Scales

- 17: Juneteenth Concert featuring the Grammy Award winning Rebirth Brass Band

- 22: Scythian

- 23: La Santa Cecilia

- 24: MarMonroe and CeeofDreams

- 29: Salvadore Ross and Nightbeast

- 30: Dave Alvin & The Guilty Ones

July

- 1: Ernie Johnson From Detroit

- 6: An Evening with Tab Benoit

- 7: King and Associates

- 8: The Vines

- 13: Dean Osborne

- 14: Jordan Occasionally

- 15: Nomfusi

- 20: Dave Greer’s Classic Jazz Stompers

- 21: Angie K

-22: Hannah Wicklund

August

- 3: Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys

- 4: The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux, Jr.

- 5: Eman, Tino and K. Carter

- 10: Marcella Simien

- 11: Black Opry Revue

- 12: Larry Lee & The Back in the Day Band

- 17: Deron Bell’s Smooth Jazz Band

- 18: North to Nashville

- 19: Noah Wotherspoon and Eric Jerardi

- 24: Falu: Indie Hindi

- 25: Danielle Nicole

- 26: Bohemian Funk

- 31: Dave House and the Mermaid

September

- 1: Erica Falls and Vintage Soul

- 2: McGuffey Lane

- 7: Tuba Skinny

- 8: Village Lights

- 9: Dayton Funk All-Stars

- 14: Cherry Poppin’ Daddies

- 15: Elsten Torres

- 16: Sensational Barnes Brothers

Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris

Rose Music Center at The Heights

6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights

www.rosemusiccenter.com, 513-232-6220

June

- 17: Ben Folds

- 21: Peter Frampton

- 25: Buddy Guy

- 26: Doobie Brothers

- 27: Santana

- 30: Greensky Bluegrass

July

- 1: Straight No Chaser

- 7: 3 Doors Down

- 8: Lettuce and Steel Pulse

- 11: Belinda Carlisle

- 14: WAR and The Rascals

- 22: Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

- 26: Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

- 28: The Temptations and the Four Tops

- 29: KIDZ BOP

August

- 3: Dwight Yoakam with the Mavericks

- 10: Ted Nugent

- 11: Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth, Leftover Salmon

- 12: Dark Star Orchestra

- 16: Tribute to ABBA

- 18: The O’Jays

- 20: Jethro Tull

- 29: Train

September

- 6: Skid Row and Buckcherry

- 14: Chevelle and Three Days Grace

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Stubbs Park Amphitheater

255 W. Spring Valley Rd., Centerville

www.centervilleohio.gov

June

- 11: Journey Tribute

- 18: Hotel California

- 25: Motown Sounds of Touch

July

- 2: Landslide

- 3: Americana Concert

- 9: Simply Queen

- 16: Boys in the Band

- 23: Elton Rohn

- 28: Centerville POPS! Presents The Sci-Fi Experience

- 30: The Fries Band

August

- 6: Creedence Revived

- 13: Beatlemania Magic

- 20: Hillbilly Rockstarz

- 27: Brass Tracks Band

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Turner Pavilion in Veteran’s Park

250 Cliff Park Road, Springfield

www.springfieldartscouncil.org, (937) 324-2712

June

- 17: Parrots of the Caribbean

- 18: KIDS FEST

- 21: The Petty Breakers

- 22: Simply SPICE

- 23: Material Girls

- 24: ABBAMANIA

- 25: Unity and Hope Concert featuring Amante Lacey

- 28: Queen Nation

- 29: McGuffey Lane

- 30: The Ten Band

July

- 1: Hollywood Swinging

- 2: Griffin House

- 5: Resurrection: A Journey Tribute

- 6: That Arena Rock Show

- 7: Adelee and Gentry

- 8: Brass Tracks Band

- 9: Springfield Symphony Orchestra celebrates the music of John Williams

- 12: Turn to Stone

- 13: Fourth Avenue

- 14: The Carpenters

- 15: Fleetwood Gold

- 19: I Am King - The Michael Jackson Experiences

- 20: Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers

- 21: Phil Dirt and the Dozers

- 22: Elton Rohn

CINCINNATI CONCERT VENUES

Bogart’s

2621 Vine St., Cincinnati

www.bogarts.com, 513-872-8801

June

- 16: Flatland Calvary

- 18: lovelytheband

July

- 6: Candlebox

- 8: Future Islands

August

- 5: Band of Horses

- 8: Better than Ezra

Great American Ballpark

100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati

http://cincinnati.reds.mlb.com, 513-381-7337

July

- 23: Pink

- 26: Brandi Carlslile, GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp

Credit: Abbie Parr Credit: Abbie Parr

Hard Rock Casino

1000 Broadway St., Cincinnati

www.hardrockcasinocincinnati.com, 513-250-3150

July

- 7: Steve Miller Band

- 20: Ludacris, Flo Rida, and Ashanti

- 29: Bush with Pop Evil and Zero 936

August

- 11: Beach Boys

-26: Live with Fuel

September

- 3: Staind

- 15: KC and the Sunshine Band

The Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park

25 Race St., Cincinnati

www.livenation.com/venue/KovZ917AJK3/the-icon-festival-stage-at-smale-park-events

June

- 23: Noah Kahan

July

- 19: Sad Summer Festival 2023 featuring Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, Motion City Soundtrack and more

- 29: Dominic Like

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

The Andrew J Brady Music Center

25 Race St., Cincinnati

https://bradymusiccenter.com, 513-232-5882

June

- 14: Pixies with Franz Ferdinand

- 20: Young the Giant

- 21: Pierce The Veil and the Used

- 23: Noah Kahan

July

- 1: Greensky Bluegrass

- 7: Melanie Martinez

- 19: Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, Motion City Soundrack Pvris, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic and Sincere Engineer

- 20: 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop featuring Doug E. Fresh, Slim Rick, Big Dady Kane

- 30: Regina Spektor

August

- 1: Incubus

- 22: Marcus King, Charley Crockett with Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway

- 23: Alter Bridge

September

- 5: W.A.S.P

- 9: Corey Taylo

- 15, 16: The National

- 30: The Mars Volta

Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris

MegaCorp Pavilion

101 W. 4th St., Newport

https://promowestlive.com/our-venues/megacorp-pavilion, 859-900-2294

June

- 16: Lyle Lovett

- 17: Dr. Dre 2001

- 21: Illenium

- 23: AJR

- 24: My Morning Jacket

- 27: Two Friends

July

- 9: Dreamsonic

- 14: Super Diamond

- 18: Jinx Monsoon

August

- 1: Death Grips

- 9: Mastodon and Gojira

- 16: Tim Heidecker

September

- 9: Tash Sultana

- 12: Ween

- 14: CAKE

- 16: Danzig

- 20: Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

Paycor Stadium

1 Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

www.bengals.com

June

- 30: Taylor Swift with MUNA and Gracie Abrams

July

- 1: Taylor Swift with MUNA and Gracie Abrams

- 21: Cincinnati Music Festival, Al Green, Jill Scott, Jodeci, Midnight Star, Gerald Albright

- 22: Snoop Dogg, Babyface, P-Funk Connection, Avery Sunshine, Norman Brown

PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

www.riverbend.org, 513-232-6220

June

- 18: Counting Crows

- 19: Charlie Puth

- 22: Peter Frampton

- 28: Earth Wind and Fire

July

- 6: Chicago

- 7: Lettuce and Steel Pulse

- 18: Tedeschi Trucks Band

August

- 4: Dwight Yoakam with the Mavericks

- 10: Lindsey Stirling

- 16: Ghost

- 18: Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R

- 22: Jethro Tull

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Riverbend Music Center

6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

www.riverbend.org, 513-232-6220

June

- 9: Hank Williams Jr.,

- 13: Dead and Company

- 16: Matchbox Twenty

- 21: James Taylor

July

- 1: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage

- 9: Post Malone

- 14: Eric Church, Travis Tritt

- 15: Fall Out Boy

- 21: Jason Aldean

- 23: Big Time Rush

- 25: Niall Horan

- 29: 50 Cent

August

- 5: Boy George and Culture Club with Howard Jones and BERLIN

- 13: Outlaw Music Fest with Willie Nelson and Family, John Fogerty, Gov’t Mule, Kathleen Edwards, Particle Kid

- 15: Disturbed

- 17: Luke Bryan

- 25: ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd

- 26: 5 Seconds of Summer

- 29: Pentatonix

- 30: The Offspring

September

- 9: Hawthorne Heights, Ohio is For Lovers Festival

- 13: Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper

-28: Jelly Roll

Taft Theatre

317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati

tafttheatre.org, 513-721-8883

June

- 24: Debbie Gibson

- 26: Toad the Wet Sprocket

July

- 7: Kansas

August

- 10: Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth, Leftover Salmon

September

- 10: Blue October

COLUMBUS CONCERT VENUES

Celeste Center

Ohio State Expo Center

717 E. 17th Ave,. Columbus

www.ohiostatefair.com; 614-466-8346

July

- 26: Kidz Bop

- 27: Clint Black

- 28: Third Eye Blind

- 29: Keith Swea

- 30: Yung Gravy and BBNO$

- 31: Casting Crowns

August

- 1: Ludacris

- 2: Styx

- 3: Tyler Hubbard

- 5: Lindsey Stirling

Jerome Schottenstein Center’s Value City Arena

555 Borror Drive, Columbus

www.schottensteincenter.com, 800-273-6201

June

- 10: Paramore with Block Party and Genesis Owusu

July

- 1, 2: Drake

- 6: Dude Perfect

- 12: NF

- 15: Big Time Rush

August

- 30: ODESZA

September

- 14: André Rieu

KEMBA LIVE!

405 Neil Ave., Columbus

www.promowestlive.com, 614-461-LIVE (5483), ext. 101

June

- 10: O.A.R.

- 12: Pixies

- 17: Young the Giant

- 23: boygenius, Cliro, Dijon, Bartees Strange

- 24: LCD Soundsystem, Jaime XX, Idles, L’Rain

-25: Steve Lacy, James Blake, toro Y Moi, Foushee

- 26: Gov’t Mule

- 27: GOOSE

July

- 9: Dirty Heads, Lupe Fiasco, G. Love and Special Sauce

- 11: Jinx Monsoon

- 23: The Backseat Lovers

- 25: Orville Peck

- 26: Gov’t Mule

August

- 5: Nathanial Rateliff and the Night Sweats

- 8: Ice Nine Kills

- 11: De. Dre: 2001

- 15: Sylvan Esso

- 16: Charley Crockett

- 19: Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World

- 20: Granger Smith

September

- 15: CAKE

- 16: Ani DiFranco

- 20: Blue October

- 23: Flogging Molly

- 27: Bishop Briggs and MisterWives

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nationwidearena.com, 614-246-3199

June

- 16: Brooks and Dunn

- 24: Riverfest with Phil Wickam, Brandon Lake, Andrew Rip, Cochren & Co., Apollo LTD., Rachel Lampa

- 30: Zac Brown Band

August

- 16: The Chicks with Ben Harper

- 25: Barry Manilow

- 26: Lil Baby with The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho

September

- 21: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

- 25: Peter Gabriel

Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne

Ohio Stadium

411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus

www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com, 937-292-6330

August

- 5: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks

- 8: Motley Crue and Def Leppard

The Lawn at CAS

2540 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus

www.wonderbusbest.com

August

- 25: Pitbull, Sean Kingston, Big Freedia

- 26: Demi Lovato, Oliver Tree, Surfaces, Chelsea Cutler, Dayglow

- 27: Caamp, Portugal the Man, Brittany Howard, Saint Motel