Synth-pop group Brian Damage at Yellow Cab Tavern this weekend

Analog alternative: “Cassettes are probably all I’m going to mess around with anymore. It takes so long to get vinyl pressed these days. I don’t have the patience or the money for it. It’s an arduous process. Ideally, I’d love everything I do to come out on vinyl but it’s nearly impossible. Even the cassette prices have gone up but I want to release music as I’m making it and not wait forever to put it out.”

Musical motivation: “I’m still plugging away. I just want to record all the time. It’s a crazy high that never gets old. I should probably be in school or something but I’m still recording and practicing and playing shows all the time. I don’t know what else to do. I was already conditioned to do exactly what I’m doing now in my mid-teens. This is what I know and it’s also fun for me. I feel like I’ve got to chase that while I still can.”

HOW TO GO

Who: Brian Damage, Lioness, Oh Condor, Cooley the Curator and Pseudonym

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6

Cost: $8 in advance, $12 day of show

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com

Artist info: permanentbriandamage.bandcamp.com