The Guess Who, classic rockers, perform Saturday in Troy

“There are some naysayers and I understand who they are and why they’re doing it,” Peterson said. “They’re disappointed the original band isn’t together. I get that, I’m disappointed too. That’s not possible for many, many reasons so our job is to honor all the great music that was created by all of the members. The Guess Who was never just two people. A group of people was involved in creating this great music, so we try to honor it and honor the legacy of all those people. We’re also working, now, to create a new legacy through new music and to continue that excellence.”

Cummings, a driving force behind the group until the mid-1970s, was involved in a reunion with the Guess Who in 1983. He returned for a longer stretch of dates from 2000 to 2003. Bachman left in 1970 and worked on several projects before forming Bachman-Turner Overdrive in 1973. He also came back for reunions with the Guess Who.

“It’s not a competition,” Peterson said. “Nothing can ever replace the original band. That’s not our job. Our job is to honor that legacy. I understand the rabid fans of the band are hurt and disappointed the band isn’t together. The fact is, there were two reunions of the band. There was every opportunity for the band to stay together but that didn’t happen.”

The mutual enthusiasm over the current state of the Guess Who prompted the musicians to start work on a new album in August. It’s the follow-up to 2018′s “The Future IS What it Used to Be,” the band’s first studio album since “Lonely One” in 1995.

“I knew Derek had some songs for quite a while and I kept pressing him to record them,” Peterson said. “He realized we had the band that could execute these songs. Derek is the driving force behind the album and the music is incredible. It’s all pretty much his material but the core of the band has been together for so long and is inspired to create new music.”

