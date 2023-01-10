dayton logo
X

The Neon offering free tickets to ‘Till’ on MLK Day

Events
By
19 minutes ago

In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, The Neon is offering free tickets to its Monday, Jan. 16 screening of the acclaimed, Oscar-worthy drama “Till.”

Directed by former Wright State University film professor Chinonye Chukwu, “Till” tells the heartbreaking and riveting story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s quest for justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was brutally lynched in 1955 Mississippi.

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

“Without Mamie Till-Mobley, the world wouldn’t know who Emmett Till was,” said Chukwu in an interview with Variety. " So I’ve always seen this film about Mamie because she’s the heartbeat of the story. She’s the foundation. And not a lot of people know about her and her legacy; the choices she made, the work that she did, catalyzed the modern American civil rights movement. I just wanted to center a Black woman in her rightful place in history.”

ExploreMuse Machine presents Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’

Danielle Deadwyler’s marvelous, emotional portrayal of Mamie has kept her in the Oscar conversation since the film premiered at the New York Film Festival last October. Deadwyler has received outstanding lead performance honors at the Gotham Independent Awards, breakthrough performance from the National Board of Review, and breakthrough performance by an actress at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. She could be nominated Wednesday by the Screen Actors Guild. The Oscar nominations will be revealed Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Credit: Willy Sanjuan

Credit: Willy Sanjuan

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Screening begins at 11 a.m. The film runs 2 hours.

ExploreNominations open for 2023 Dayton Literary Peace Prize

The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. For more information, visit neonmovies.com

In Other News
1
Muse Machine presents Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’
2
Dayton Playhouse presents ‘Once On This Island’
3
Dayton Metro Library, Dayton Live offering free tickets to National...
4
Dayton Art Institute announces 2023 Special Exhibition season
5
Spend the First Friday of 2023 celebrating downtown Dayton businesses

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top