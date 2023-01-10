The Neon offering free tickets to ‘Till’ on MLK Day

In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, The Neon is offering free tickets to its Monday, Jan. 16 screening of the acclaimed, Oscar-worthy drama “Till.”
Directed by former Wright State University film professor Chinonye Chukwu, “Till” tells the heartbreaking and riveting story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s quest for justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was brutally lynched in 1955 Mississippi.
Credit: TNS
Credit: TNS
“Without Mamie Till-Mobley, the world wouldn’t know who Emmett Till was,” said Chukwu in an interview with Variety. " So I’ve always seen this film about Mamie because she’s the heartbeat of the story. She’s the foundation. And not a lot of people know about her and her legacy; the choices she made, the work that she did, catalyzed the modern American civil rights movement. I just wanted to center a Black woman in her rightful place in history.”
Danielle Deadwyler’s marvelous, emotional portrayal of Mamie has kept her in the Oscar conversation since the film premiered at the New York Film Festival last October. Deadwyler has received outstanding lead performance honors at the Gotham Independent Awards, breakthrough performance from the National Board of Review, and breakthrough performance by an actress at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. She could be nominated Wednesday by the Screen Actors Guild. The Oscar nominations will be revealed Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Credit: Willy Sanjuan
Credit: Willy Sanjuan
Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Screening begins at 11 a.m. The film runs 2 hours.
The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. For more information, visit neonmovies.com
About the Author