Those struggling with addiction supported through event in New Miami

“It’s an inspiration to know that there’s hope. Sometimes, if people are dealing with an addiction, they want to keep it within themselves, but to hear somebody get up on stage and say, ‘I had a $400 a-day cocaine addiction, overdosed, and felt the hand of God in the back of an ambulance,’ It lets people know, ‘If that can happen for them, it can happen for me, too.’” Unthank said.

Seventh Day Slumber, a Dove Award-winning band, will be performing. Free hot dogs and drinks will also be provided.

“Hearing Joseph’s testimony, I really felt compelled that it would be a great outreach for the community, and for those who are struggling with addictions. Music is a great tool that everybody can relate to,” Unthank said.

Unthank said he hopes concert will “bring inspiration to people” and “maybe help somebody who’s dealing with addiction and let them know that there’s hope.”

“We’re called to be the hands and feet of Jesus, and also, it’s important to take the church outside the four walls. That’s one reason why we wanted to do it outside. We wanted to show the community that it’s not just about what happens inside the church, but outside also,” said Unthank.

Music moves people, it’s uplifting, and concertgoers will have a good time, he said.

Young adults at the church have also been excited about it – From getting the word out about the concert to having an opportunity to volunteer during the event.

“We want people to know that there’s hope, and that there’s somebody cheering them on. Even if it’s this little church in New Miami saying, ‘You can make it. You can do it,’” Unthank said.

In addition to hosting special events like the concert, Miracle Revival Center holds a weekly service on Sundays at 11 a.m. They offer children’s church at the same time. The church also holds a Thursday evening service at 7 p.m. called “The Worship and The Word,” which includes worship and Bible study.

Seventh Day Slumber’s latest album, “Death By Admiration” was released earlier this year on Rockfest Records. The band is currently touring and is charting on Billboard’s mainstream rock charts with the song “Halos,” which is off of the “Death By Admiration” project. “Death By Admiration” is Seventh Day Slumber’s 13th studio release.

The band’s name Seventh Day Slumber was taken from the book of Genesis 2:2, where on the seventh day, God rested, after creating the universe. Currently based in the Nashville, TN area, the band formed in 1996 in Texas.

How to go

What: Seventh Day Slumber in concert at Blessed Fest

Where: Miracle Revival Center, 185 Morris Ave., New Miami

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Cost: Free. A love offering will be received.

More info: More information, call (513) 284-6617. Connect with Seventh Day Slumber online at www.seventhdayslumber.com.