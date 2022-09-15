Tickets for Ohio engagement of Tony-winning drama ‘A Soldier’s Play’ on sale tomorrow

Explore 10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

“It’s an honor to direct Charles Fuller’s masterwork for audiences around the country,” Leon said. “Anyone who has seen Norm on the stage or screen knows that he is a remarkably powerful presence, a true force of nature, and I can’t wait to see what will happen when we have that power at the center of this play.”

Combined Shape Caption Dayton Live and Human Race Theatre Company will co-present the national tour of "A Soldier's Play" Feb. 19-23, 2023, at the Victoria Theatre. PHOTO BY JOAN MARCUS Credit: JOAN MARCUS Credit: JOAN MARCUS Combined Shape Caption Dayton Live and Human Race Theatre Company will co-present the national tour of "A Soldier's Play" Feb. 19-23, 2023, at the Victoria Theatre. PHOTO BY JOAN MARCUS Credit: JOAN MARCUS Credit: JOAN MARCUS

“This is an incredibly powerful piece of theatre, an edge-of-your-seat murder mystery that deals with themes and issues in a most thought-provoking way,” added Ty Sutton, Dayton Live President & CEO. “Dayton Live has partnered with The Human Race Theatre Company to bring this acclaimed production to Dayton, the only Ohio stop on the tour. The only other midwestern cities on the 20-city North American tour are Chicago and Minneapolis.”

“The Human Race Theatre Company is thrilled to partner with Dayton Live to bring this award-winning production to town,” echoed Kappy Kilburn, Executive Director of the Human Race Theatre Company. “Through this collaboration, our audience gets to enjoy this stellar opportunity with many more in our community.”

The production will also feature the Broadway design team including Derek McLane (sets), Dede Ayite (costumes), Allen Lee Hughes (lights) and Dan Moses Schreier (sound).

Tickets are priced at $25-$79 and are available beginning at 10 a.m. online at DaytonLive.org, by phone at 937-228-3630, or in person at the Dayton Live Box Office, located in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center. Performances are Tuesday-Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Season Ticket Holders to the Human Race Theatre Company’s 2022-2023 season have tickets to the touring production at the Victoria Theatre included in their season ticket package. Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Season Ticket Holders and other Dayton Live patrons had the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general on-sale date of Sept. 16.