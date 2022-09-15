Tickets for Ohio engagement of Tony-winning drama ‘A Soldier’s Play’ on sale tomorrow

Tickets for Dayton Live and the Human Race Theatre Company’s co-presentation of the national tour of the 2020 Tony Award-winning revival of “A Soldier’s Play,” one of the most highly anticipated shows of the season, go on sale Friday, Sept. 16.
Set in 1944 on a Louisiana Army base, Charles Fuller’s 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama concerns the murder of a Black sergeant. A series of interrogations triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service and identity in America.
Emmy, Tony and Screen Actors Guild nominee Norm Lewis (”Scandal,” “The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Da 5 Bloods”) will star as Captain Richard Davenport in this Roundabout Theatre Company production. The tour’s stop in Dayton, scheduled Feb. 14-19, 2023, at the Victoria Theatre, will be its only Ohio engagement. Tony winner Kenny Leon (”A Raisin in the Sun”) directs.
“As an institution committed to shining new light on classics, Roundabout was proud to produce the long-overdue Broadway premiere of ‘A Soldier’s Play,’” said Todd Haimes, Artistic Director & CEO, Roundabout Theatre Company, in a release. “On Broadway, I was thrilled to see Charles Fuller’s work and Kenny Leon’s spectacular vision get the recognition it deserved. Now, the opportunity to bring this production to cities across North America allows us to continue elevating the legacy of this great, American masterpiece.”
“It’s an honor to direct Charles Fuller’s masterwork for audiences around the country,” Leon said. “Anyone who has seen Norm on the stage or screen knows that he is a remarkably powerful presence, a true force of nature, and I can’t wait to see what will happen when we have that power at the center of this play.”
“This is an incredibly powerful piece of theatre, an edge-of-your-seat murder mystery that deals with themes and issues in a most thought-provoking way,” added Ty Sutton, Dayton Live President & CEO. “Dayton Live has partnered with The Human Race Theatre Company to bring this acclaimed production to Dayton, the only Ohio stop on the tour. The only other midwestern cities on the 20-city North American tour are Chicago and Minneapolis.”
“The Human Race Theatre Company is thrilled to partner with Dayton Live to bring this award-winning production to town,” echoed Kappy Kilburn, Executive Director of the Human Race Theatre Company. “Through this collaboration, our audience gets to enjoy this stellar opportunity with many more in our community.”
The production will also feature the Broadway design team including Derek McLane (sets), Dede Ayite (costumes), Allen Lee Hughes (lights) and Dan Moses Schreier (sound).
Tickets are priced at $25-$79 and are available beginning at 10 a.m. online at DaytonLive.org, by phone at 937-228-3630, or in person at the Dayton Live Box Office, located in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center. Performances are Tuesday-Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Season Ticket Holders to the Human Race Theatre Company’s 2022-2023 season have tickets to the touring production at the Victoria Theatre included in their season ticket package. Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Season Ticket Holders and other Dayton Live patrons had the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general on-sale date of Sept. 16.
