Tickets on sale for 10th anniversary TEDxDayton Signature Event

“Get your tickets fast, as this event is expected to sell out quickly, and the 10-year celebration is not one to be missed,” said co-chair Luther Palmer, in a release.

Explore 10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

“We are excited to bring our Signature Event back in-person at the gorgeous Victoria, and we know there are a lot of fans who have been with us year after year,” added co-chair Cory Owne. “Folks look forward to this.”

Combined Shape Caption TEDxDayton 2020: Anne Marie Romer and Conor Crippen will discuss Conor’s traumatic brain injury and giving up the burden of trauma. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption TEDxDayton 2020: Anne Marie Romer and Conor Crippen will discuss Conor’s traumatic brain injury and giving up the burden of trauma. CONTRIBUTED

“This year’s TEDxDayton lineup is jam-packed with speakers from diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and professions,” echoed co-chair Lizz Mahar. “What they have in common is passion and a desire to connect with you and with all our Dayton neighbors to share ideas worth spreading. There will also be a few surprises this year that are sure to delight.”

In addition to the Signature Event each fall, the locally based TEDxDayton organization each year also produces TEDxYouth@Dayton, with talks by local high-schoolers and a series of TEDxDaytonSalon events, which happen in smaller venues and focus on particular topics three times a year. To learn more about these events, including the Signature Event, visit TEDxDayton.com.