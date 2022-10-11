BreakingNews
Tickets on sale for Dayton Art Institute bourbon, wine fundraiser
Bourbon & Bubbles, the Dayton Art Institute’s signature bourbon and wine event, will be held Friday, Nov. 4.

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the event, founded in 2017, returns to celebrate handcrafted bourbons, sparkling wine, gourmet food and decadent desserts.

Tickets have sold out each year and had a sellout crowd in 2019, the last year it was presented. Typically held in the spring, the fundraiser moves to the latter part of the year as a kickoff to the holiday season in November.

“We had a long discussion about how we could relaunch the event as a festive and celebratory experience in the run up to the holidays,” said DAI Director and CEO, Michael Roediger, in a release. “We are delighted to bring back Bourbon & Bubbles during the most wonderful time of the year and create an atmosphere that is magical for our guests.”

HOW TO GO

What: Bourbon & Bubbles

Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

When: Friday, Nov. 4; 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets: $80 for museum members; $95 for non-members. Each ticket includes up to eight tastings of bourbons and/or champagnes. A cash bar will also be available, with bourbons, sparkling wines, and specialty cocktails. An exclusive VIP Reception (separate ticket) offers early admission at 6:30 p.m. to the event, plus special food and drink selections tickets are $135.

More info: Visit www.daytonartinstitute.org/visit or call 937-223-4ART (4278)

