Tickets still available for new Dayton chef competition

Combined Shape Caption Sean Sibbing, left, and Ashley Purvis, helps Miami Valley Meals in preparing 15,000 meals for Thanksgiving. The meals include turkey, gravy, stuffing, mash potatoes, green beans and pumpkin roll. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Combined Shape Caption Sean Sibbing, left, and Ashley Purvis, helps Miami Valley Meals in preparing 15,000 meals for Thanksgiving. The meals include turkey, gravy, stuffing, mash potatoes, green beans and pumpkin roll. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Guests will enjoy flavorful dishes while learning about what Miami Valley Meals does to help those who are food insecure in the Miami Valley. At the end of the night, one of the 12 talented chefs will be crowned champion.

Combined Shape Caption Diced In Dayton Event Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Combined Shape Caption Diced In Dayton Event Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

A $75 general admission ticket comes with a 6 p.m. entry, samples of eight dishes and the opportunity to cast a vote for your favorite chef.

A $150 VIP ticket comes with a 5:30 p.m. early entry and happy hour, two drink tickets, access to reserved VIP seating, sample taste from all 12 chefs, the opportunity to cast a vote for your favorite chef, a deck of Dayton Foodie cards, and a random chance to taste and judge in the final round.

The interactive event promises to not only open doors to new flavors and dishes but help feed those who need it most.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Diced in Dayton Chefs Challenge

When: Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.

Where: The Brightside, 905 E Third St., Dayton

Cost: $75; VIP tickets are $150

More information: https://miamivalleymeals.org/diced-in-dayton