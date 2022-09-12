Tickets still available for new Dayton chef competition

A new food event happening Tuesday night has tickets left for those interested in tasting the best that a dozen local chefs have to offer.
The first-ever Diced in Dayton Chefs Challenge is an interactive, food-filled event showcasing and celebrating the creativity of local chefs as they craft unique dishes from a set of mystery ingredients. Participating chefs will be challenged with how to transform unpredictable ingredients into something new and delicious with each chef receiving a mystery box with a variety of ingredients they must craft a dish from.
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
Participating chefs includes: Katy Evans (Coldwater Cafe), Patrick Thompson (redBERRY), Santiago Herrera (Napales Mexican Street Food), Nick Roudebush (Golden Lamb), David Drapes (Bernstein’s Fine Catering), Nate Lansangan (Kung Fu BBQ), Maria Walusis (Watermark and Backwater Voodoo), Kate Lane (Kate’s Plate), Ashley Ashbrook (Blind Bob’s), Gavin St. Denis (Corner Kitchen), Summer Key (Key Ingredient Catering), and Waver Howard (Cruisin’ Cuisine Food Truck and Creative Delights Catering).
The event, which is raising money to support Miami Valley Meals (MVM), is based on a challenge similar to what the chefs at MVM face each day. The organization transforms recovered foods into hearty, chef-inspired meals to be distributed to a network of partners serving the hungry in the Miami Valley free of charge. They currently distribute an average of 4,000 meals per week with the majority of meal ingredients coming from donated foods.
Guests will enjoy flavorful dishes while learning about what Miami Valley Meals does to help those who are food insecure in the Miami Valley. At the end of the night, one of the 12 talented chefs will be crowned champion.
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
A $75 general admission ticket comes with a 6 p.m. entry, samples of eight dishes and the opportunity to cast a vote for your favorite chef.
A $150 VIP ticket comes with a 5:30 p.m. early entry and happy hour, two drink tickets, access to reserved VIP seating, sample taste from all 12 chefs, the opportunity to cast a vote for your favorite chef, a deck of Dayton Foodie cards, and a random chance to taste and judge in the final round.
The interactive event promises to not only open doors to new flavors and dishes but help feed those who need it most.
HOW TO GO
What: Diced in Dayton Chefs Challenge
When: Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.
Where: The Brightside, 905 E Third St., Dayton
Cost: $75; VIP tickets are $150
More information: https://miamivalleymeals.org/diced-in-dayton
