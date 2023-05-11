Tipp City teen to debut short film at Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg

Tippecanoe High School senior Jon Warner will debut his latest short film “Come Back Soon” on Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg.
“Come Back Soon” is Warner’s second public premiere. His first film, “Cooper,” premiered at The Neon in July 2022. Warner will attend Ohio University this fall and has been accepted into the Fine Arts in Film (B.F.A.) program.
“Filmmaking has been my passion since I was a kid,” said Warner, in a news release. “The Tipp City community, my family, the Dayton community, The Neon, and The Plaza Theatre have been so encouraging. I’m so lucky and honored to have this whole community championing me and supporting my dream.”
Written, directed, starring and filmed by Warner, “Come Back Soon” concerns James (Garrett Piel), a struggling author who spends the night in a bed and breakfast run by a seemingly-odd owner (Ethan Dorman). The arrival of a mysterious stranger (Warner) escalates a chilling turn of events.
“This film is unique to me because it plays out in real time,” said Warner. “My goal for the movie was for it to feel as if you are walking through a haunted house, where there is no relief for the audience until there is for the characters.”
Tickets are available online at myplazatheatre.com/onlineticketing. The film runs 45 minutes. A Q&A meet and greet with Warner and the cast will follow the screening.
The Plaza Theatre is located at 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg.
