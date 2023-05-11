Tipp City teen to debut short film at Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg

“Come Back Soon” is Warner’s second public premiere. His first film, “Cooper,” premiered at The Neon in July 2022. Warner will attend Ohio University this fall and has been accepted into the Fine Arts in Film (B.F.A.) program.

“Filmmaking has been my passion since I was a kid,” said Warner, in a news release. “The Tipp City community, my family, the Dayton community, The Neon, and The Plaza Theatre have been so encouraging. I’m so lucky and honored to have this whole community championing me and supporting my dream.”