Tipp City teen to debut short film at The Neon

A fan of iconic filmmakers such as Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, Ridley Scott, and the Coen brothers, Warner says his esthetic caters toward drama and science fiction.

“I like to explore different genres,” he said. “I’ve been seeing a lot of the same kind of films being produced by the major studios today. I’m more attracted to movies that are different and bring something new to the table, which bring more focus on the craft.”

Garrett Piel portrays Detective Nolan in "Cooper." Credit: JONATHAN WARNER

“The world of creating and distributing media has changed vastly over the past several years, and some filmmakers and content creators are content with simply releasing their material virtually,” noted Jonathan McNeal, The Neon manager. “Knowing that Jonathan has created so many short films and is now branching into longer work, I’m glad that he is taking steps to show his film in a public setting. Sitting in a room with a live audience is a valuable experience on many levels. Not only can it be gratifying, one can also learn a lot about this work itself.”

“I love The Neon,” Warner echoed. “It’s really cool and intimate.”

Warner is eager to study film in college and pursue filmmaking as a career. He’s hopeful “Cooper” resonates with audiences in both storytelling and artistry.

Detective Cooper (portrayed by Jonathan Warner) solves cases in his small town while driving his Mini Cooper. Credit: JONATHAN WARNER

“Ever since I saw ‘Jaws’ and became obsessed with Steven Spielberg, I’ve had the need to make movies – it’s never been a question,” he said. “I’ve always been driven to that as a career. I hope audiences recognize the passion that was put into ‘Cooper’ from all directions and hopefully the title character will feel relatable.”

“Having taught film/video production at both Stivers School for the Arts and Wright State University, I love seeing young people with a passion for film and filmmaking,” McNeal added. “The Neon’s core clientele tends to skew a bit older, so it’s always refreshing when younger people show an interest in exploring what we have to offer as well as wanting to contribute to our lineup.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Cooper”

When: Wednesday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Neon Movies, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Cost: $5

Tickets: neonmovies.com

Running time: 1 hour

More info: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjcBWCBEono