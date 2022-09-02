TODAY: First Friday celebrates downtown Dayton businesses

The Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St.: Take in comedy from local improv group Low Hanging Fruit followed by a special show. For tickets and other information, visit www.DaytonBlackBoxImprov.com

The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.: WAKING UP: Biennial Member & Student Invitational is open for extended hours until 8 p.m. on First Friday. This is the final weekend to see the collection!

Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit the latest special exhibitions, “Van Gogh & European Landscapes,” “The Flower Prints of Katsuhira Tokushi,” “Art for the Ages: Conservation at DAI,” and “Paul Laurence Dunbar (1872-1906): A Tribute.” Open until 5 p.m. on Friday.

Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: The Dayton Society of Artists welcomes you to “Eyewitness.” This gallery exhibition, presented by the Dayton Society of Artists and Tripod Camera Club, seeks to explore a difficult past as well as the transition to a hopeful future for the Miami Valley. Open 6-9 p.m. on First Friday.

Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3-6pm; music by Paul Cullen starting at 8 pm.

Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.: Enjoy art, live music, and refreshments at the brand new exhibit, “We’re Doing It ALL Wrong®.”

Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Support local artists and artisans by shopping locally during the Art Hop at Front Street! Entertainment includes Flashback BAND live, the opening of “Chasing Urban Shadows” featuring Linda Hart, artwork, home decor, jewelry, fashion, and more from over 250 local artists and artisans, food from the Rolling Oasis and JSG family catering LLC.

Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St.: One of the leading Arabic entertainers in the U.S., Zak Baalbaki & Band play a FREE concert on the Levitt Dayton Lawn!

Moeller Brew Barn, 116 E. First St.: Enjoy live music in the Beer Garden from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. with Matthew Bruce!

The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: See “The Good Boss” on First Friday! See the full schedule online: www.neonmovies.com. Also enjoy beer and cocktail specials during First Friday, and you can purchase a DORA drink at the Neon to walk around downtown Dayton’ Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area before or after the show.

Varsity House, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Moods, rhythm, and flavor collide at the Varsity House of Blues. 100% live R&B and 100% local cuisine. With special guest, Ceeofdreams.

DINING AND DRINKS

Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St.: $3 DORA draft beers with live music on the patio!

Local Cantina, 501 E. First St: For First Friday specials you’ll find $5 Mustache Ride Margaritas and $3 Draft pints from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us to kick of First Friday for Happiness Hours, from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off glasses of wine, a $6 cocktail feature, $2 off draft beers and ½ off of shareables.

Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout.

Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

Third Perk Coffeehouse and Wine Bar, 146 E. Third St.: Friday nights are Cigars, Cocktails and The Patio at Third Perk from 7 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy your favorite coffee drinks, or specialty cocktails with our full service bar. Saturday nights are Reggae Night from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 4-7 p.m. featuring 1/2 Priced Pints & 1/2 priced apps, $4 Fireball Shots & $4 Wheatly Vodka specials.

Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour!

SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

Choice Juice Boxx, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Spend $50 at Varsity House to receive 10% off from your Choice Juice Boxx purchase on First Friday.

Pedal Wagon Dayton: Hop around to some of Dayton’s best breweries on the Brewery Cruise! Seats are $32 for adults 21+ or rent a private ride for up to 15 people for $459! pedalwagon.com/dayton/brewery-cruise/

Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: When you shop this women’s clothing boutique in the St. Clair Lofts on First Friday, you can take 20% off your entire purchase!

