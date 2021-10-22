TONIGHT: Human Race Theatre opens area premiere of ‘Airness’

“We have had our eyes on this play since it rocked the 2017 Humana Festival at Actors Theatre of Louisville,” said Human Race artistic director and founding member Kevin Moore. “It went on to win the American Theatre Critics Association’s New Play Award in 2018. This story of an underdog triumphing – with the help of a community of fellow underdogs – is a perfect way to spend an evening in the theatre.”

“Airness” is directed by Jamie Cordes, who previously helmed the Human Race’s “Lizzie” and starred as the titular barber in the troupe’s “Sweeney Todd.” The cast features Human Race returnees Andrew Ian Adams (“Avenue Q”) as Golden Thunder, Allison Kelly (“Red-Blooded All-American Man”) as The Nina, James Roselli (“Play it By Heart”) as The Announcer, Zack Steele (“Mame,” “Sweeney Todd”) as Shreddy Eddy, and Drew Vidal (“The Glass Menagerie”) as Facebender, along with newcomers Reanne Acasio as Cannibal Queen and Rasell Holt as D Vicious.