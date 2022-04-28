TONIGHT: Wright State’s Big Lens Fest spotlights student films

Wright State University’s Big Lens Film Festival will showcase the 2021 and 2022 graduates of WSU’s award-winning Motion Pictures program tonight at the Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton.
The lineup of student films will incorporate comedy, drama, silent film and documentary.
“The films showing at this year’s Big Lens Film Festival are the best of what Motion Pictures students have to offer,” said Jeremy Bolden, WSU instructor of motion picture production for the Tom Hanks Center for Motion Pictures. “The content is diverse and really reflects the range of students in the program. All films screening were juried by a group of film and television industry professionals, having surpassed thresholds in technical and creative quality.”
This year’s festival features:
“The Request” - Directed by Quinn Hart
“Stowaway” - Directed by Ben Hollinger
“The Law of Change” - Directed by Adam McVay
“More Than Words” - Directed by Nathan Schubert
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
“Conveyor” - Directed by Joey Larkin
“Blue Rock Cracking” - Directed by Adam McVay
“Michael and the Dragon” - Directed by Ella Price
“And By Happy” - Directed by Brendan Borden
“We Live Alone” - Directed by Ella Price
“Normal Norman” - Directed by Derek Szklany
“Drown” - Directed by Ben Hollinger
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
“It’s our year-end celebration of creation,” Bolden added. “It’s a celebration of our Motion Pictures students and their accomplishments as well as a thank you to the Dayton community. All of our films receive some level of support from the community, whether it be actors, locations, food, props, wardrobe, vehicles, etc. Nothing we do really gets made without the community.”
Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Films will be shown at 8:30 p.m. Suggested donation is $10.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
About the Author