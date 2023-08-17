10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Cultural and food festivals, a fanciful Shakespearean comedy and diverse concerts are among notable events to keep in mind this weekend.

1. Bacon Fest

When: Saturday, Aug. 19 from 3-10 p.m.

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: Enjoy the best of bacon from various local restaurants. There will also be live music.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-296-3302 or www.fraze.com

2. African American Cultural Festival

When: Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20 from 12-8 p.m.

Where: Island MetroPark, 101 E. Helena St., Dayton

Details: The 17th annual Dayton African American Cultural Festival returns with live music, performances, kids activities, food and merchandise vendors, free resources and more.

Cost: Free

More info: www.daacf.com/index.html

3. Shakespeare in South Park

When: August 18-20; Friday through Sunday at 8 p.m.

Where: South Park Green, 601 Hickory Street, Dayton, just west of Wayne Avenue

Details: Romance and whimsicality reign as Shakespeare in South Park presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in its 14th season.

Cost: Free. Donations are gratefully received.

More info: https://www.facebook.com/shakespeareinsouthpark2023 or call 937-222-7324. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Park at Hope Lutheran Church (500 Hickory) or Emerson Academy (501 Hickory). In case of rain, the show will be performed at Hope Lutheran Church.

4. The O’Jays

When: Friday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: The O’Jays formed in Canton in 1958 and released nine platinum albums, 10 gold albums and 10 No. 1 hit singles. The group still features original members Eddie Levert Sr. and Walter Williams Sr. along with Eric Nolan Grant, who has been with the group since 1995. The 2005 inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are coming to an end. The group is out now on the Last Stop on the Love Train Tour. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $43.50 to $92.50

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

5. Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival

When: Saturday, Aug. 19 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Fairborn Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs

Details: In addition to over 180 handmade arts and crafts booths and food vendors, enjoy favorites such as steamed cooked sweet corn, pork chop sandwiches and fresh cut watermelon. Activities for children include pony rides and the Big Bounce.

Cost: Free

More info: www.fairbornsweetcornfestival.org

6. Rooftop Beatles Tribute

When: Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: When a group of local musicians came together in 2018 to stage a unique tribute to the Beatles, they had no idea it would become a massive annual festival. Come Together: A Rooftop Beatles Tribute returns for the fifth installment perched on top of Yellow Cab Tavern. There are food trucks and a beer garden plus an after-party at 9:30 p.m. each night with DJs from WYSO-FM (91.3). (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Advance tickets are $20 per day, $27 weekend passes and $40 for Friday VIP; tickets day of show are $25 per day and $45 for a VIP pass

More info: 937-424-3870 or www.yellowcabtavern.com

7. Bellbrook Lions Club SummerFest

When: Friday, Aug. 18 from 5-11 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 19 from 4-11 p.m.

Where: Sugarcreek Elementary School, 51 S. East St., Bellbrook

Details: The Bellbrook Lions Club is celebrating its 76th annual SummerFest with carnival rides, crafts, games and food vendors. The two-day celebration also involves a parade on Saturday at 4 p.m., a car show and live music from Britches Down and 24Seven Band.

Cost: Free

More info: https://bellbrooklions.org/festival/

8. Porchfest

When: Saturday, Aug. 19 beginning at 12:15 p.m.

Where: Participating homes in Historic St. Anne’s Hill, Dayton

Details: The Collaboratory presents the sixth installment of Dayton Porchfest. Phil’s Big Azz Brass Band kicks off a day of eclectic music with a New Orleans-flavored set at 12:15 p.m. Beginning at 1 p.m., more than 50 other homegrown acts will perform, from the Flying Klezmerians, Dayton Salsa Project, FinTan and Good Time Accordion Guys to Harold Hensley, K. Carter, Kyleen Downes and Nasty Bingo. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: 937-802-0937 or daytonporchfest.org

9. Waynesville Street Faire

When: Saturday, Aug. 19; 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Where: Waynesville Main Street Historic District

Details: Expect numerous vendors selling a variety of art and unusual finds. There will also be music and food trucks.

Cost: Free

More info: waynesvilleshops.com

10. Track Day

When: Sunday, Aug. 20; 10:20 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.

Where: 3515 Stony Hollow Road, Dayton

Details: The Dayton Motorcycle Club will hold a Track Day for beginners and old-timers at the club. This is for beginners and older MX riders only. There will be no doubling jumping as the track is not prepped.

Cost: $25 per rider.

More info: www.daytonmc.com