United Way presents ‘Stronger Together’ concert at Levitt Pavilion

United Way of the Greater Dayton Area is hosting “Stronger Together,” a free concert to support families featuring the funk stylings of Deron Bell Band, Friday, May 20 at 6 p.m. at Levitt Pavilion.
The organization’s Strong Families initiative particularly keeps families from falling behind.
“We know that families without stable housing are more likely to experience unsafe living conditions, overcrowding, increased stress, and exacerbated mental health issues — all social determinants that dampen long-term health outcomes for our residents.” says Tom Maultsby, President & CEO of United Way, in a release. “Our two-generation approach ensures families stay in their homes, become financially stable, and help their children succeed in school.”
“We are proud to be the presenting sponsor for this event where we can celebrate how we are stronger together. The past few years have taught us that to move forward as a caring community we must align, collaborate, and take the first step, UNITED,” reports Jonathan Duffy, Executive Director, Mission and Ministry for Kettering Health and UWGDA Board Member, in a release. “We hope everyone has the opportunity to come out and join us.”
Donations can be made online by texting the message “strongfamilies” to 91999, or by visiting Dayton-UnitedWay.org. Families in need of assistance can call 211, United Way’s local helpline, or visit Dayton-UnitedWay.org and click on Get Help Now to search local available resources.
In case of inclement weather on Friday, the concert, featuring opening act Rude Scholar, will take place Saturday, May 21 at 6 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Dayton is located at 134 S. Main St.
