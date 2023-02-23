X
Visual Voices 2023 art exhibit inspired by Paul Laurence Dunbar

Visual Voices, an annual assemblage of African American artists, returns for “In Praise of Dunbar: Yesterday and Today,” continuing through March 31 at the EbonNia Gallery.

Curated by Willis “Bing” Davis, the exhibit, which opened Feb. 12, is a collection inspired by Dunbar’s literary works or aspects of his life that speaks not only to yesterday but to the social concerns of today. The goal is to allow viewers to see, feel and appreciate how Dunbar’s legacy mirrors today’s perspectives on family, community, work, crime, war, race, history, love and death.

The exhibiting artists are: Abner Cope; Andrea Walker-Cummings; the aforementioned Davis; Clifford Darrett; Craig Screven; Derrick Davis; Dwayne Daniel; Erin Smith-Glenn; Gregg DeGroat; Greg Changa Freeman; Horace Dozier; James Pate; Kevin Harris; Morris Howard; Reginald Harmon; Ronald Duckett; Yvette Walker-Dalton; and Lois Fortson Kirk.

“This exhibit is stunning,” said Davis, who also serves as project director. “I’m so impressed with the artists. The artists were asked to look at and review Dunbar and find pieces that inspire them that relate to some of the social concerns of today, including what happened to Tyre Nichols, Breonna Nichols and George Floyd. Dunbar’s writing still impacts us today.”

A special artist reception will be held Sunday, Feb. 26 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at EbonNia Gallery, 1135 W. Third St., Dayton. The gallery is regularly open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment.

For more information, call 937-223-2290 or visit https://www.bingdavisartstudio.org/

