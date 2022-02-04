WEEKEND EVENT GUIDE: Comedy, music, theater and more

The Norwegians

Circumstances get out of hand quickly in C. Denby Swanson’s “The Norwegians.” A pair of jilted Minnesota women get more than they bargained for when they hire European hitmen to dispose of their ex-boyfriends. David Shough directs a local mounting of the comedy, which opens at Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton, on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. “The Norwegians” runs weekends through February 20. Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Cost: $21 adults, $19 seniors and $14 students. Call 937-278-5993 or visit daytontheatreguild.org.

DPO String Quartet

It’s an afternoon of chamber music when Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra String Quartet at Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, on Sunday, Feb. 6. The matinee program, “Beethoven and Bruckner Quintets,” is at 3 p.m. Aurelian Oprea (violin), Kirstin Greenlaw (violin), Sheridan Currie (viola) and Jonathan Lee (cello) will be joined by special guest Belinda Burge (viola) from the DPO. Cost: $24. Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org.

Derik Zoo

Last year marked the 10-year anniversary of Derik Zoo’s first stand-up performance in Chattanooga, Tennessee and he is on a roll. He was named Comedian of the Year in Branson, Mo. in 2019 and 2020. The Tennessee native also has acting credits on television programs like “The Walking Dead: and “Nashville.” Zoo is back out on the road telling jokes in early 2022, which brings him to Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton, on Friday and Saturday, February 4 and 5. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $15. Call 937-224-5653 or visit wileyscomedy.com.

Mark Gregory

Mark Gregory was on a track scholarship at the University of Mississippi and very active in his church when he developed the clean brand of comedy that remains his calling card. He taped his first one-hour stand-up special at Victoria Theatre in Dayton in 2014. His latest special, “Run With It,” was released in late 2021 as is currently available on iTunes, Spectrum on Demand and other platforms. Gregory returns to town to perform at Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Green, Beavercreek, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4 and 5. Show times are 7:45 p.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Cost: $25. Call 937-429-5233 or visit dayton.funnybone.com.

Music at Sorg Opera House

While the focus each night is on catchy pop songs, Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown, will be straddling the past and present this weekend. Cincinnati-band the Wonderlands, which released its second album in the summer of 2021, performs on Friday, Feb. 4. Abby Holliday will open the show. Cost: Advance tickets are $20 reserved seating, $17 students. Beatlemania Magic, a nationally touring tribute to the Fab Four, brings its costumed, multimedia show to Sorg on Saturday, Feb. 5. Cost: $25 reserved seating, $30 premium seating. Doors open at 7 p.m. each night with music beginning about 8 p.m. Visit sorgoperahouse.org.

The Brightside

The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton is much more than a music venue. The multi-use facility has an intimate bar with a small stage and a larger room set up for concerts, weddings, markets, expos and special events. The diverse programming continues this week with “Caddyshack” as the featured title for Dayton Dinner Theater at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb 6. The twice-monthly event features live jazz music, dinner from Brock Masterson and a film screening. The Brightside has also partnered with Sound Valley for the second Dayton Battle of the Bands. The venue is hosting weekly Thursday night shows with a diverse array of local talent. The competition continues on Thursday, Feb 10. Call 937-410-0450 or visit www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

Art Hop

The Art Hops in the Front Street Building, 1001 E. Second St., Dayton, were cancelled last month due to omicron concerns. However, as cases start to decline, the organizers are planning to open up the art studios and galleries to the public from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4. Attendees can roam the spaces to view original work and purchase pieces directly from hometown artists. Rolling Oasis Megabites Truck will be onsite for hungry art lovers. Cost: Free. Visit frontstreet.art.

Yellow Cab

Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton, has two very different nights of DJ music this weekend. DJ Sexbox will be spinning Jennifer Lopez, Destiny’s Child, Aaliyah, Destiny’s Child and more during Love U: A 90s RnB Night at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4. Cost: $5 in advance, $7 the day of show. Cover starts at 8 p.m. DJs and MCs Mr. Dibbs and Cooley the Curator will be providing the musical backdrop for the one-year anniversary for Bezaro Art Supply at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Feb. 5. Bezaro will be selling an exclusive, limited edition T-shirt to commemorate the anniversary. Cost: $7 in advance, $10 day of show. Cover starts at 6:30 p.m. Visit yellowcabtavern.com.

