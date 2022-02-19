Weekend of Jazz coming to Beavercreek High School

“This is mainly an educational jazz festival,” Leonard said. “This year, we have Naughty Professor, who has shared the stage with Snarky Puppy, the Revivalists and other groups. They’re going to be really fun.”

The members of Naughty Professor were students in Loyola University’s jazz program when they formed the group in 2010. More than a decade later, the six-piece band has earned a reputation as an iconoclastic instrumental outfit capable of handling jazz, funk, R&B and blues. Naughty Professor’s debut album, “Until the Next Time,” was released in 2013, followed by “Out on A Limb” in 2015 and “In the Flesh” in 2016.

With 2017′s “Identity,” the members of Naughty Professor expanded its instrumental pallet and invited some talented collaborators into the studio. Special guests included singers Ivan Neville and Sasha Masakowski, rapper Chali 2na and trumpeter Eric “Benny” Bloom. The band released two EPs in 2019, “Live with Chali 2na” and “Everyday Shredder.”

“Weekend of Jazz is a fun event and it’s so great for the kids,” Leonard said. “While the whole purpose of it is educational, we (want) kids (to) have an opportunity to see real deal performers they get to enjoy. And how often do you get authentic New Orleans jazz in the area? Not very much.”

HOW TO GO

Who: Naughty Professor

Where: Beavercreek High School, Alumni Auditorium, 2660 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Cost: Reserved seats are $20 adults, $15 students K-12 and seniors 65 and older

More info: www.weekendofjazz.org

Artist info: www.naughtyprofessormusic.com