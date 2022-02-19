Weekend of Jazz coming to Beavercreek High School

Even for individuals that don’t pursue music in adulthood, getting involved in school band programs can be invaluable experiences for students.
With so many public schools discontinuing or limiting music education, it is more important than ever to support strong Miami Valley programs at high schools like Beavercreek, which is hosting its signature event, Weekend of Jazz, on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25 and 26.
“I have a freshman and I have a senior in the band,” said Micaela Leonard, who is handling publicity for the annual event. “The band program has absolutely been the best thing for them, hands down. The friendships they’ve formed and the lessons they’ve learned have really been great. And, music education, overall, is so important because it helps your brain. Instead of just looking at a screen when you’re growing up, being involved with music helps with development.”
True to its name, Weekend of Jazz is packed with events and activities. Much of the programming is geared toward the students and their families such as a concert from the Beavercreek Jazz Bands at 5 p.m. Friday and the School Jazz Festival throughout the day on Saturday.
Each year, the school also hosts an out-of-town act in a concert that is open to the public. This year’s special guest is Naughty Professor, a New Orleans-based band performing in the school’s Alumni Auditorium on Saturday evening.
“This is mainly an educational jazz festival,” Leonard said. “This year, we have Naughty Professor, who has shared the stage with Snarky Puppy, the Revivalists and other groups. They’re going to be really fun.”
The members of Naughty Professor were students in Loyola University’s jazz program when they formed the group in 2010. More than a decade later, the six-piece band has earned a reputation as an iconoclastic instrumental outfit capable of handling jazz, funk, R&B and blues. Naughty Professor’s debut album, “Until the Next Time,” was released in 2013, followed by “Out on A Limb” in 2015 and “In the Flesh” in 2016.
With 2017′s “Identity,” the members of Naughty Professor expanded its instrumental pallet and invited some talented collaborators into the studio. Special guests included singers Ivan Neville and Sasha Masakowski, rapper Chali 2na and trumpeter Eric “Benny” Bloom. The band released two EPs in 2019, “Live with Chali 2na” and “Everyday Shredder.”
“Weekend of Jazz is a fun event and it’s so great for the kids,” Leonard said. “While the whole purpose of it is educational, we (want) kids (to) have an opportunity to see real deal performers they get to enjoy. And how often do you get authentic New Orleans jazz in the area? Not very much.”
HOW TO GO
Who: Naughty Professor
Where: Beavercreek High School, Alumni Auditorium, 2660 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Cost: Reserved seats are $20 adults, $15 students K-12 and seniors 65 and older
More info: www.weekendofjazz.org
Artist info: www.naughtyprofessormusic.com
