Weekend will be popping with food festivals and more

A full season of concerts will soon come to a close at Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights but there’s still plenty of live music coming up. Multi-platinum country artist Gary Allan brings his Ruthless Tour to town at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost: $23.50 to $62. On Saturday, Sept. 11, Rose Music Center hosts the Just Looking Around Tour 2021 featuring co-headliners Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guests Tonic. Doors open at 6 p.m. Music begins at 7 p.m. Cost: $23.50 to $63. ZZ Top performs at the outdoor venue at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost: $58 to $88. Call 513-232-6220 or visit www.rosemusiccenter.com.

3) Italian Fall Festa

Italian food, Italian music and bocce ball are what keep people coming back to the popular Italian Fall Festa. The event, hosted by the Order Sons of Italy In America, will take place at the Bella Villa Hall, 2625 County Line Road in Kettering. Free shuttle service from the Reynolds & Reynolds parking lot will be available. Hours are 6-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. A carry-out lunch is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Cost: Free admission. Visit www.italianfallfesta.com.

4) Ronnie Milsap

After more than 50 years in the music business, Ronnie Milsap is still going strong. The Hall of Fame country singer, who turns 79 in January, released his latest album, “A Better Word For Love,” in April. Now, the six-time Grammy Award-winner from North Carolina is back on the road, with dates on the schedule stretching into December. Milsap returns to the area for a show at JD Legends, 65 Millard Dr., Franklin, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Cost: $27.50. Call 937-746-4950 or visit www.jdlegends.com.

5) Popcorn Fest

Arts & crafts booths, live music, a 5k run/walk and a half-mile kids fun run with obstacles are just some of the attractions at the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11 and 12. Dayton-Xenia Road will be once again be blocked off between Fairfield and Meadow Bridge roads in Beavercreek for the annual two-day event, held each year the weekend after Labor Day. Popcorn Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and also has a car show, festival food vendors and plenty of popcorn-related treats. Performers include Southbound, Doug Hart Band, the Hathaways and Ryan Roth and Comeback Special on Saturday and Rob Gray Band, Rock It 88, and Beavercreek High School Marching Band on Sunday. Cost: Free admission. Entrance to the 5k is $25 and $10 for the kids fun run. Call 937-602-CORN or visit beavercreekpopcornfestival.org.

6) George Thorogood

In 2023, it will be 50 years since George Thorogood formed the first version of the Destroyers in Delaware. All this time later, he is still playing with original drummer Jeff Simon and bassist Billy Blough, who joined in 1976. This core trio, along with longtime rhythm guitarist Jim Suhler and saxophone-playing keyboardist Buddy Leach, continues to deliver its own distinct brand of gut-buck blues with a dash of rock ‘n’ roll swagger. George Thorogood and the Destroyers brings its “Good to Be Bad” tour with special guests Rusted Reserve to Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy, at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. Cost: $31 to $63. Call 937-339-2911 or visit hobartarena.com.

7) Real Ones Cruise-In

Local rapper Tino is serving as the host of the Real Ones Cruise-In, a vintage car show with live music, food trucks and more. The event, organized and promoted by local music and marketing agency The Real Ones, is presented at Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton, from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. The music includes hip-hop, R&B and alternative music from performers like Elijah Seabrook, Will Kellum, Libby Dietrix and GB. Cost: Free, and no tickets are required. Of course, that isn’t the only free entertainment at the Levitt this weekend. Local bluegrass group the Repeating Arms performs on Friday, Sept. 10, and Dave Greer’s Classic Jazz Stompers on Saturday, Sept. 11. Concerts start at 7 p.m. Visit www.levittdayton.org.

8) Miami Valley Community Concerts

Violinist and composer Mads Tolling and the Mads Men were scheduled to perform in the Dayton area in May 2020 but that concert was postponed during the early days of the coronavirus. The concert has been rescheduled for Centerville Performing Arts Center at Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. This is a bonus concert opening Miami Valley Community Concert Association’s 2021-2022 season. Cost: $35 adults, $5 students. Season tickets with the bonus concert are $125 per seat for Adult Star level, $115 Adult Regular and $15 students first grade through college. The MVCCA presents the Tom Daugherty Orchestra on October 6 and Scot Bruce’s Blue Suede Shows Elvis Bash on Oct. 18. Visit mvcconcert.org.

9) Waynesville Street Faire

Beginning in June, Waynesville hosted a series of Street Faires on select Saturdays. The summer shopping event, being presented monthly through September, features vendors selling arts and crafts, antiques, collectibles and other items. For the uninitiated, this is a nice introduction to the village known as the Antique Capital of Warren County. For regular attendees, it’s a chance to hunt for unique and elusive items. The final installment of Waynesville Street Faire returns to Main Street in Waynesville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Cost: Free. Visit www.waynesvilleshops.com.

10) Dayton Music Club

Like other arts organizations, Dayton Music Club has changed its approach for the 2021-2022 season. The group is adhering to the CDC’s COVID safety guidelines for its musicales, which begins a new season of in-person performances at Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Road, Kettering, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. However, to serve music fans unable or uncomfortable to attend in person, this year’s recitals are all being livestreamed on DMC’s Facebook page. The first musicale features Candi Morris (English horn), Evan Fierhrer (guitar) and Nanyi Qiang (piano). Next on the schedule is a Young Artist Concert featuring soprano Shaina Martinez on Oct. 10. Cost: Free. Visit daytonmusicclub.org.

11) Dayton Dragons

At the beginning of September, the Dayton Dragons were still in the running for one of the top two spots in the High-A Central League playoffs later this month. The Cincinnati Reds affiliate needs a strong showing on the road this week against second place Lake County Captains to land a spot in the best-of-five first round. The Dragons close out the regular season with a final homestand against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton, Tuesday through Sunday, Sept. 14 through 19. Games begin at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 2:05 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $9 to $44 single-game tickets. Call 937-228-2287 or visit www.milb.com/dayton.

