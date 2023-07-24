Western & Southern Open to feature new fan zone experience

Fans attending next month’s Western & Southern Open will be treated to an elevated experience that was revealed Thursday by the new owners of the international tennis tournament.

Bob Moran, president of Beemok Sports and Entertainment highlighted the improvements planned for the tournament set for Aug. 12-20 that includes a new Fan Zone. It is expected to be the hub of activity between matches at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

“From the moment fans walk through the gates next month, they will notice a new look, feel and experience of the Western & Southern Open,” Moran said. “This year’s reimagined tournament will provide even more opportunities for fans to experience the passion, excitement, camaraderie and intimacy that are unique to our event. While the Fan Zone will be at the heart of this guest experience, we are striving to improve the entire campus for all attendees.”

Positioned between the North Gate and Center Court, the Fan Zone is centrally located between the 17 courts that will play host to the event. In the Fan Zone, visitors will have access to unique programming and entertainment throughout the tournament’s nine days.

Marked by a wide swath of greenspace and florals, the Fan Zone will feature a shade covering, an entertainment stage and various activities for fans of all ages to enjoy. The focal point of the area will be an 80-foot video wall featuring live footage of the many matches taking place simultaneously with Adirondack chairs for fans to relax in.

Adjacent to the video wall will be a VIP viewing deck overlooking Porsche Court called the Sip & Serve Sun Deck. This exclusive area is available for guests who want to upgrade their tickets to enjoy bottle service, premium drink offerings and a unique view of the action below.

Credit One Bank, a new tournament partner, will help further improve the spectator experience through the Credit One Concierge Desk where fans can elevate their everyday experience on-site.

Food and drink remains a key part of the Western & Southern Open experience, and this year the popular E+O Kitchen and Mason’s own craft brewer, Sonder Brewing, will join the roster of available options on-site.

A new luxury seating offering is the Grandview Club in the South Building that overlooks both Center Court and Grandstand Court, where fans can watch the world’s top men and women players while having complimentary beer, wine and soft drinks as well as indoor, air-conditioned club access, club officials said.

Inside Center Court, viewing will be enhanced through the addition of new video boards along facings of the south and east stands to complement the immersive experience of video boards around all four sides of the court as well as on the umpire’s chair and net judge box. Grandstand Court will also have digital back and side walls this year.

The Western & Southern Open is one of only five events globally to host an ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tournament in the same week at the same venue, joining Madrid, Miami, Rome and Indian Wells, Calif.

The initial entry list for the 2023 event, which was released July 18, includes the world’s top 41 men and 39 women, 14 Grand Slam champions, eight current or former world No. 1-ranked players and 11 past tournament champions.

Founded in 1899, the Western & Southern Open is an ATP Masters 1000 and a WTA 1000 tournament. The Western & Southern Open annually welcomes nearly 200,000 fans who come from all 50 states and 40 countries and is seen by more than 126 million global viewers in over 192 global markets.

More details

Tickets for single sessions to the 2023 tournament are on sale now at wsopen.com and Ticketmaster.com. All multi-day ticket packages for this year’s tournament sold out by mid-June.