Winter Wedding Expo and Fashion Show this weekend

Planning a wedding? Don’t miss Dayton’s Winter Wedding Expo and Fashion Show, slated Saturday, Jan. 8 and Sunday, Jan. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the McLin Gym of Wright State University’s Nutter Center.
Billed as Dayton’s largest wedding planning event, the expo and fashion show supplies over 100 wedding professionals ready to guide couples through discussions of photographers, videographers, caterers, florists, reception sites, gowns, wedding cakes, invitations, honeymoons, hair and more.
In fact, engaged couples who attend will receive the following: a list of all the participating wedding vendors by category, free admission to the fashion show, free samples from caterers and cake vendors, a free tote bag, a chance to win a 7-night dream vacation package and more.
In addition, the fashion show will begin a 1 p.m. Drawings for the dream vacation package will be at approximately 1:45 p.m. following the fashion show. You must be present to win.
Get your free tickets in advance by registering at ohioweddingshows.com. The cost is $10 at the door. Free admission for children 12 years and younger.
For more information, visit ohioweddingshows.com or call 949-830-2952. The Nutter Center is located at 3640 Col Glenn Hwy, Dayton.
About the Author