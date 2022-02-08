WORTH THE DRIVE: The best places to snap a selfie in Cincinnati

Though many of you might be more interested in taking a selfie at Paul Brown Stadium (and who would blame you right now?!) ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals’ Super Bowl game against the Los Angeles Rams, plenty of photo ops exist in the city in which the team hails.
Read on to learn about the best panoramic views of the Cincinnati skyline, wild animals, historic architecture and more Cincinnati destinations that are a perfect backdrop for your next round of selfies.
Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden
Location: 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati
More info: cincinnatizoo.org
Credit: Lynch, Gregory
As you might have guessed, one of Cincinnati’s most iconic destinations also doubles as one of the best places to take a selfie (or two!). Whether you want to take a selfie with Fiona the Hippo or in front of a beautiful garden exhibit at the Botanical Garden, the opportunities to improve your selfie game are endless at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Newport Aquarium
Location: 1 Levee Way, Newport, Kentucky
More info: www.newportaquarium.com
Head to the Newport Aquarium, located in Newport, Kentucky, just across the river from Cincinnati, for a chance to snap a few selfies with penguins, alligators, seahorses, and stingrays. While you’re there, be sure to visit the underwater world of Shark Ray Bay Theater, the Surrounded by Sharks exhibit that, just as it sounds, brings visitors through acrylic tunnels alongside swimming sharks, and, of course, there’s the Shark Bridge that brings visitors just a few inches from the aforementioned sharks.
Bellevue Hill Park
Location: 2191 Ohio Ave., Cincinnati
More info: www.cincinnatiparks.com/central/bellevue-park
If you’re seeking a great view of the Cincinnati skyline, you’ll find it at Bellevue Hill Park. The park used to be home to the Bellevue Incline, which connected Elm Street in Over-the-Rhine to Ohio Avenue in Clifton Heights. For years, the Bellevue House, a resort, was located on the grounds now belonging to Bellevue Park. Now, visitors can head to the park for a nice picnic or simply to enjoy the view (and to snap a few selfies, of course!).
Mt. Storm Park
Location: 700 Lafayette Ave., Cincinnati
More info: www.cincinnatiparks.com/central/mt-storm-park
Mt. Storm Park, located on the former 57-acre estate of Robert Bowler, boasts the best of both worlds — amazing views and a chance to retreat into nature. While at the sprawling park, views of the Clifton skyline and lush gardens will inundate your senses and will hopefully provide enough inspiration for you to snap the perfect selfie.
Mt. Echo Park
Location: 251 Mt Echo Park Dr., Cincinnati
More info: www.cincinnatiparks.com/west/mt-echo-park
Credit: Albert Cesare
Though the aforementioned parks offer stunning views of the Cincinnati skyline, they have trouble beating the dramatic views present at Mt. Echo Park. What makes this park special is that its 84 acres offer dramatic views of the entire Cincinnati skyline, along with plenty of hillsides perfect for picnicking, hiking trails, playgrounds, and the Mt. Echo pavilion, built back in 1928.
Smale Riverfront Park
Location: 166 W Mehring Way, Cincinnati
More info: www.cincinnatiparks.com/smale-riverfront-park
Credit: (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer/AP)
For stunning views of the river and riverfront parks, pay a visit to Smale Riverfront Park. When you’re not taking in the views or taking a selfie, the park is a great place to enjoy a sunset stroll.
Cincinnati Union Terminal
Location: 1301 Western Ave., Cincinnati
More info: www.cincymuseum.org/union-terminal
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Since it was built in 1933, the Union Terminal has been one of the most infamous buildings in Cincinnati. To this day, the beautiful building remains one of the foremost examples of the art deco style. Today, people can pay a visit to the Union Terminal, which houses the Cincinnati Museum Center and its exhibits that include the recreated Cincinnati Public Landing from the mid-1860s and information about Cincinnati’s role in World War II.
Findlay Market
Location: 1801 Race St., Cincinnati
More info: www.findlaymarket.org
Findlay Market, located just blocks away from Over-the-Rhine in downtown Cincinnati, has operated from the same iron-framed building since 1855. The picturesque market quite a few specialty food booths — some of which have been stationed there for decades. For a full list of vendors, pay a visit to the market’s website.
The market is open year-round, six days a week, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
