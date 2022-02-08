WORTH THE DRIVE: The best places to snap a selfie in Cincinnati

Caption Fiona the hippo and her mother, Bibi – possibly the most charismatic Cincinnatians ever – got off on the right foot with their new roommate, Tucker in 2021. WCPO Credit: Lynch, Gregory Credit: Lynch, Gregory Caption Fiona the hippo and her mother, Bibi – possibly the most charismatic Cincinnatians ever – got off on the right foot with their new roommate, Tucker in 2021. WCPO Credit: Lynch, Gregory Credit: Lynch, Gregory

As you might have guessed, one of Cincinnati’s most iconic destinations also doubles as one of the best places to take a selfie (or two!). Whether you want to take a selfie with Fiona the Hippo or in front of a beautiful garden exhibit at the Botanical Garden, the opportunities to improve your selfie game are endless at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Newport Aquarium

Location: 1 Levee Way, Newport, Kentucky

More info: www.newportaquarium.com

Newport Aquarium in Northern Kentucky is a popular "learning" destination for many families.

Head to the Newport Aquarium, located in Newport, Kentucky, just across the river from Cincinnati, for a chance to snap a few selfies with penguins, alligators, seahorses, and stingrays. While you’re there, be sure to visit the underwater world of Shark Ray Bay Theater, the Surrounded by Sharks exhibit that, just as it sounds, brings visitors through acrylic tunnels alongside swimming sharks, and, of course, there’s the Shark Bridge that brings visitors just a few inches from the aforementioned sharks.

Bellevue Hill Park

Location: 2191 Ohio Ave., Cincinnati

More info: www.cincinnatiparks.com/central/bellevue-park

If you’re seeking a great view of the Cincinnati skyline, you’ll find it at Bellevue Hill Park. The park used to be home to the Bellevue Incline, which connected Elm Street in Over-the-Rhine to Ohio Avenue in Clifton Heights. For years, the Bellevue House, a resort, was located on the grounds now belonging to Bellevue Park. Now, visitors can head to the park for a nice picnic or simply to enjoy the view (and to snap a few selfies, of course!).

Mt. Storm Park

Location: 700 Lafayette Ave., Cincinnati

More info: www.cincinnatiparks.com/central/mt-storm-park

Mt. Storm Park, located on the former 57-acre estate of Robert Bowler, boasts the best of both worlds — amazing views and a chance to retreat into nature. While at the sprawling park, views of the Clifton skyline and lush gardens will inundate your senses and will hopefully provide enough inspiration for you to snap the perfect selfie.

Mt. Echo Park

Location: 251 Mt Echo Park Dr., Cincinnati

More info: www.cincinnatiparks.com/west/mt-echo-park

Mt. Echo Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Though the aforementioned parks offer stunning views of the Cincinnati skyline, they have trouble beating the dramatic views present at Mt. Echo Park. What makes this park special is that its 84 acres offer dramatic views of the entire Cincinnati skyline, along with plenty of hillsides perfect for picnicking, hiking trails, playgrounds, and the Mt. Echo pavilion, built back in 1928.

Smale Riverfront Park

Location: 166 W Mehring Way, Cincinnati

More info: www.cincinnatiparks.com/smale-riverfront-park

Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati.

For stunning views of the river and riverfront parks, pay a visit to Smale Riverfront Park. When you’re not taking in the views or taking a selfie, the park is a great place to enjoy a sunset stroll.

Cincinnati Union Terminal

Location: 1301 Western Ave., Cincinnati

More info: www.cincymuseum.org/union-terminal

Cincinnati's historic Union Terminal reopened Saturday, Nov. 17 after a $224 million restoration. The Art Deco style terminal now houses museums, exhibits, a movie theater and a Cincinnati history library and archives.

Since it was built in 1933, the Union Terminal has been one of the most infamous buildings in Cincinnati. To this day, the beautiful building remains one of the foremost examples of the art deco style. Today, people can pay a visit to the Union Terminal, which houses the Cincinnati Museum Center and its exhibits that include the recreated Cincinnati Public Landing from the mid-1860s and information about Cincinnati’s role in World War II.

Findlay Market

Location: 1801 Race St., Cincinnati

More info: www.findlaymarket.org

Cincinnati's Findlay Market is Ohio's oldest continuously operated public market.

Findlay Market, located just blocks away from Over-the-Rhine in downtown Cincinnati, has operated from the same iron-framed building since 1855. The picturesque market quite a few specialty food booths — some of which have been stationed there for decades. For a full list of vendors, pay a visit to the market’s website.

The market is open year-round, six days a week, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.