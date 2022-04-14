Wright State Spring Dance Concert embraces classical, cutting edge works

The Wright State University Dance Ensemble will soon be seen in dynamic pieces, including two premiere works, as its Spring Dance Concert is presented April 21-24 in the Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center.
The concert will feature choreographic works by the WSU faculty and guest choreographers Kiki Lucas, Elizabeth Ramsey and Erin Long-Robbins. Dayton Ballet II and Dayton Contemporary Dance Company II will also be featured.
The program will include:
“Exits” - choreographed by Teressa Wylie McWilliams
Description: “Exits are ubiquitous, involving layered decisions and choices about moving forward, shifting sideways, and changing direction. This work dynamically explores the idea of exits through the lens of movement, tracing the simplicity and complexity of exits and the unexpected paths and interactions they reveal. Crafted to the edgy score of Icelandic composer Ólafur Arnalds.”
Tidbit: This will be Professor McWilliams’ final concert as a Wright State faculty member. She will retire at the end of this academic year. She has also choreographed numerous WSU productions including “Cabaret,” “Crazy for You” and “Chicago.”
“What My Bones Remember” - a premiere choreographed by Gina Gardner Walther
Description: “Although trauma takes time to heal, the human capacity for burden is like bamboo-far more flexible than you’d ever believe, Jodi Picoult. If something is broken pick up the pieces and make art. With music by David Jaconello and Alex Weston this piece is performed by 11 dancers who display enormous grace, strength, and resilience.”
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
“Ricochet” -choreographed by Kiki Lucas
Description: “This was an enjoyable journey revisiting two of my past works and making one that embodies not only revolution in creating but the revolution of relationships. The trials and tribulations that bind us in love are an ever-changing reflection of who we once were and who we are becoming. What we choose to reconnect to or deflect is a constant juggle of endless emotions, lessons and curiosity.”
Tidbits: Lucas served as Resident Choreographer and company member of Met Dance Co. in Houston TX as well as Mosaic Dance Project in Miami, FL. Her choreography has been presented twice at Jacob’s Pillow Inside Out Stage, The Kennedy Center, Met Dance Co, Towson University, Marygrove College, Point Park University, University of Central Oklahoma, The Grier School, and James Madison University to name a few. She enjoys teaching nationally and internationally and was featured in Dance Teacher Magazine for being a strong force in the freelance teaching world.
“Esprit” - choreographed by Erin Long-Robbins
Description: “A playful and spirited ballet that celebrates the joys of youth, movement, friendship and spirited connections between individuals.”
Tidbit: Long-Robbins is a regional choreographer who is recreating “Esprit” for the dancers of WSUDE.
“My Beloved” - a premiere choreographed by Elizabeth Ramsey
Description: “An intimate look at unhealthy, codependent connections, and the feeling of getting lost inside of that.”
Tidbits: Ramsey earned her BFA in dance from Wright State. She is in her sixth season as a dance artist with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and, most recently, was named the resident choreographer for the School of Creative and Performing Arts in Cincinnati.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
HOW TO GO
What: Wright State University Spring Dance Concert
Where: Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton
When: April 21-24; Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students.
Tickets: Call the Box Office at 937-775-2500 or visit wright.edu/tdmp.
About the Author