Wright State Spring Dance Concert embraces classical, cutting edge works

Tidbit: This will be Professor McWilliams’ final concert as a Wright State faculty member. She will retire at the end of this academic year. She has also choreographed numerous WSU productions including “Cabaret,” “Crazy for You” and “Chicago.”

“What My Bones Remember” - a premiere choreographed by Gina Gardner Walther

Description: “Although trauma takes time to heal, the human capacity for burden is like bamboo-far more flexible than you’d ever believe, Jodi Picoult. If something is broken pick up the pieces and make art. With music by David Jaconello and Alex Weston this piece is performed by 11 dancers who display enormous grace, strength, and resilience.”

Caption Wright State University presents its Spring Dance Concert April 21-24 in the Creative Arts Center.

“Ricochet” -choreographed by Kiki Lucas

Description: “This was an enjoyable journey revisiting two of my past works and making one that embodies not only revolution in creating but the revolution of relationships. The trials and tribulations that bind us in love are an ever-changing reflection of who we once were and who we are becoming. What we choose to reconnect to or deflect is a constant juggle of endless emotions, lessons and curiosity.”

Tidbits: Lucas served as Resident Choreographer and company member of Met Dance Co. in Houston TX as well as Mosaic Dance Project in Miami, FL. Her choreography has been presented twice at Jacob’s Pillow Inside Out Stage, The Kennedy Center, Met Dance Co, Towson University, Marygrove College, Point Park University, University of Central Oklahoma, The Grier School, and James Madison University to name a few. She enjoys teaching nationally and internationally and was featured in Dance Teacher Magazine for being a strong force in the freelance teaching world.

“Esprit” - choreographed by Erin Long-Robbins

Description: “A playful and spirited ballet that celebrates the joys of youth, movement, friendship and spirited connections between individuals.”

Tidbit: Long-Robbins is a regional choreographer who is recreating “Esprit” for the dancers of WSUDE.

“My Beloved” - a premiere choreographed by Elizabeth Ramsey

Description: “An intimate look at unhealthy, codependent connections, and the feeling of getting lost inside of that.”

Tidbits: Ramsey earned her BFA in dance from Wright State. She is in her sixth season as a dance artist with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and, most recently, was named the resident choreographer for the School of Creative and Performing Arts in Cincinnati.

Caption Wright State University's Spring Dance Concert will be performed April 21-24 in the Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center.

HOW TO GO

What: Wright State University Spring Dance Concert

Where: Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

When: April 21-24; Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students.

Tickets: Call the Box Office at 937-775-2500 or visit wright.edu/tdmp.