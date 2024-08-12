Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival returns this weekend with 163 vendors

The Sweet Corn Festival has grown every year, said Sheryl Scott, the Sweet Corn Festival vendor coordinator and Fairborn Art Association secretary.

“It’s a family-friendly oriented festival that has something for everybody, every age,” she said. “From the youngest children all the way up to the oldest to the elderly, there’s something for everybody that they will be able to enjoy all day long.”

Vendors come from as far away as Louisiana and Florida, Scott said. This year, there are 163 vendors. Last year there were about 130.

Vendors this year include World of Waffles, Litty’s Food Truck, Mom Andrasik’s Hungarian Cabbage Rolls, Eaton Ice Cream, and many more.

The corn-eating contest also makes its return this year, after being paused for a number of years.

The weekend’s music and live entertainment lineup includes the Fairborn Civic Band and AC Strings, the Celtic Academy Irish Dancers, the Dayton Metro Barbershop Chorus, and more.

The festival is put on by the Fairborn Art Association and the Lions Club. Scott said proceeds from the festival go back into the community, through art shows put on by the Fairborn Art Association, and scholarships for college students.