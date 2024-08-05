Fairfield to host National Night Out on Tuesday

“This annual event fosters community spirit and strengthens the partnership between law enforcement and the public,” said Fairfield City Manager Scott Timmer. “We believe that strong community-police relations are essential for a safe and thriving city.”

National Night Out, which is formally held on the first Tuesday in August, is an annual community-building campaign, and while focused around police agencies, often expands to showcase many public services.

Many Butler and Warren county agencies will host their own versions of National Night Out, including some on different days. Middletown hosted its 23rd annual National Night Out last week. The Hamilton Police Department, which calls its event the Hamilton Police Department Open House, is moving it to Sept. 26 at Marcum Park on Dayton Street.

Fairfield Police Chief Steve Maynard said National Night Out is not just an opportunity to engage with the community, but to also “showcase our profession and hopefully build lasting relationships. It takes a lot of work to put the event together, but it’s well worth it.”

Nearly two dozen vendors are expected to attend the Fairfield National Night Out, and the event’s sponsors are ADT, Speedway and Raising Cane’s. Additionally, 15 police agencies and the Fairfield Fire Department will be in attendance at Justice Center on Pleasant Avenue. For kids, there will be a bounce house, inflatable obstacle course and the baseball game Strike 3.

Several food trucks will also be in attendance: Jolly’s, Nacho Average Taco, Fabulous Funnel Cakes and Cheeses N Chong,