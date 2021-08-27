Family-friendly fun: AlterFest returns with carnival games, food and more next weekend

- 9 p.m.: 5 Story Plunge

Saturday:

- Noon: Marching band performance

- 3 p.m.: Nugent School of Irish Dance Company

- 5 p.m.: Lancerettes/band

- 6 p.m.: The Fries

- 8:30 p.m.: Spungewurthy

Sunday:

- 6 p.m.: Cryin’ Out Loud

- 8:30 p.m.: White Knuckle Weekend

Gambling is a feature that is pretty unique to AlterFest. You can try your hand at Blackjack or Texas Hold ‘Em from 6 p.m. to midnight and on Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to midnight. Patrons must be 21 years of age to play. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

Each year, AlterFest boasts a huge variety of rides and games to keep the kids entertained. For a great deal on rides, get $25 unlimited ride wristbands from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday or 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday will also feature special children’s entertainment:

- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Face painting

- 2 p.m.: Mike Hemmelgarn, a comedy juggler and ventriloquist

- 3 p.m.: Irish Dance Company

Children (and adults as well) can also indulge in games like Duck Pond, Flarts, Junk Food Wheel, Nerf Basketball, Can Knock Down, Plinko and Skeeball at AlterFest.

If you’re feeling extra lucky, you definitely don’t want to miss the heads and tails game on Sunday at 7 p.m. Hundreds of people will try to predict the flip of a giant coin, and the crowd will gradually get smaller as people are eliminated. The last person standing wins a cash prize. Entry to the game is $5 per person. A corn hole tournament is also set to take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Entry to the tournament is $20.

Why stop at chicken when AlterFest has a variety of food vendors? Fill up on fair-style foods all weekend long. Familiar favorites include: Burgers, hot dogs, Polish sausages, brats, pork tenderloin, pulled pork, onion rings, cabbage rolls, Italian sausage, nachos and mac ‘n cheese. Beer, craft beer, wine and soda are among the thirst-quenchers available at the festival.

The in-person Alter 5K will take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Online registration is $20 per person and includes a bib and a t-shirt. Registration will be $25 on the day of the race. Participants can opt to pick up their race items at the back parking lot of Alter High School on Thursday, Sept. 2 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. or on the morning of the race starting at 7 a.m.

The virtual 5K race can be run at any point between Sept. 4-7. Those who wish to participate in the virtual 5K can register online for $20 per person. These races support Alter Cross Country.

Explore Celebrate Bacon Fest this Saturday in Kettering

Caption A crowd at AlterFest. CONTRIBUTED

HOW TO GO

What: AlterFest 2021

When: 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sep. 3; Noon to midnight Saturday, Sep. 4; 1 p.m. to midnight Sunday, Sept. 5

Where: Alter High School, 940 E. David Road, Kettering

Cost: Free, with the cost of fare

More info: Website | Facebook