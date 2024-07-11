Gem City Comic Con: Family friendly event to draw crowd of collectors and fans to Dayton this month

By Alex Cutler
1 hour ago
Gem City Comic Con is celebrating the world of comic books at the Dayton Convention Center later this month. Running 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 20 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 21, the event will feature comics artists and writers like Dave Nestler, Lee Xopher and Scott Bachman.

Members of the popular Star Wars cosplay group the 501st Legion, named after Darth Vader’s personal squadron of storm troopers, will also attend. The organization is known for appearing at a number of conventions and charity events.

Gem City Comic Con’s target audience consists mainly of comic book collectors and fans. The convention’s website describes the event as “a family friendly event where people can enjoy comic collecting as social event.”

This is in contrast to more general pop culture conventions, which Gem City Comic Con describes as “drawing on every corner of fandom to fill massive convention halls,” with expensive tickets and a la carte activities.

Tickets for Gem City Comic Con are $10 each. Children younger than 12-years-old are free when accompanied by an adult. To keep costs low, there will not be a ticket pre-sale this year. Tickets can be purchased the door to the event.

At 9 a.m. each day, the convention will offer a special “Early Buyer” line, where guests who have already purchased tickets are able to enter early for an additional $5. This offer is cash only.

How to go

What: Gem City Comic Con

When: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. July 20 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 21. Early admission starts at 9 a.m. both days

Location: Dayton Convention Center: 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton

More info: 937-333-4700 or gemcitycomiccon.com

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.

