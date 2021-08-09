German goodness: Food, beer, music at Germanfest Picnic this weekend

Over the past few years, Germanfest has concentrated on expanding the authentic food options available at the festival. Needless to say, we think they accomplished their mission.

German Schnitzel dinners, custom brats and metts with brötchen, famous Liederkranz potato salad, sauerkraut and pretzels are all on the menu. A wide variety of amazing authentic desserts, including Bienenstich and Strudel, will also be available.

These items and more will also be available for carryout pickup on Friday, Aug. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14 from 5 p.n. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 15 from noon to 2 p.m. Customers can place an order for carryout by visiting the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner’s website.

No other event in the area can match the available German draft and bottled beers at Germanfest. This year’s festivities will feature a robust selection of German draft, craft and domestic beers. A selection of German wines and spirits round out the drink menu.

ENTERTAINMENT

The Klaberheads. CONTRIBUTED

The festival will feature German-style entertainment, including the Aaron Dussing and the Polka Revolution performing on Friday, Band 5 performing on Saturday afternoon, and The Klaberheads performing on Saturday evening and Sunday.

ACTIVITIES

The Germanfest Picnic has several other activities in store, including a kids play area, Culture Display, virtual fashion show, the Best German Potato Salad Contest and more. The full schedule of events can be found on the Germanfest Picnic’s Facebook page.

The Germanfest Picnic is set to take place Friday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 15 at St. Anne's Hill in Dayton. Credit: Germanfest Picnic Facebook Credit: Germanfest Picnic Facebook

HOW TO GO

What: 38th annual Germanfest Picnic

Where: St. Anne’s Hill Historic District, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton

When: Aug. 13-15. Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

More info: Website | 937-429-9251