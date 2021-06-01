Splish splash! Here’s your guide to area water parks

Location: 6201 Kellogg Ave., 10 miles east of downtown Cincinnati

Open: Open to the public beginning Saturday, May 29. The Sunlite Water Adventure is open most days between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., though hours may vary, so be sure to check the water park’s website.

Attractions: Pool cabanas, a 3-million gallon pool (with slides and diving boards), typhoon tower (equipped with 73 interactive play stations), water slides, as well as thrill rides. New attractions, like the Challenge Zone, which boasts a massive floating obstacle course, and Action Alley, which a Jump Pad and Connect 4 Basketball, will also be available to guests this year.

Admission: General admission is $27.49 for adults, $23.49 for seniors and $20.49 for children between the ages of two and seven. Check the water park’s website for season passes and other special pricing.

Parking: Free with the purchase of a daily ticket.

Tickets/information: At the park and online; 513-232-8230 | Website

🏊‍♂️GREAT WOLF LODGE

At both Ohio Great Wolf Lodge resorts, the focal point is the 1,000-gallon tipping bucket adorning the top of Fort Mackenzie. CONTRIBUTED

Description: The indoor water park features water slides and a four-story treehouse with water sprays.

Location: 2501 Great Wolf Drive, Mason

Open: Daily, year-round

Admission: Day passes or overnight packages with rooms and suites available. Rates vary. Visit the water park’s website to purchase day passes or reserve lodging.

Parking: Free

Information/reservations: 513-459-8885, 1-800-913-9653 | Website

🌊KINGS ISLAND’S SOAK CITY WATERPARK

The new Tropical Plunge at Soak City Waterpark at Kings Island made its debut May 28. The amusement park complex continues to be a major tourism attraction in Warren County.

Description: Open through Labor Day, the waterpark at Kings Island opens with its offerings of more than 100 rides, including 15 roller coasters, and Soak City, a 33-acre waterpark.

Location: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

Soak City: Open for the season beginning Saturday, May 29. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Attractions: 36 water slides, two wave pools, relaxing lagoons and twists to get your adrenaline pumping as you cool down in the water.

Single-priced tickets: Single-day admission tickets can be purchased on the Kings Island website for $45 each. You can also purchase a two-day ticket (the second day an additional $30). These prices do not include applicable taxes and fees.

Parking: $17 per car or $27 per car for preferred parking.

Tickets/information: Prior reservations are required to visit Soak City and can be made by visiting Kings Island’s website.

🏄WAKE NATION CINCINNATI

Wake Nation Cincinnati owners and wake boarding professionals began a quest Friday, June 25, 2010, to set a Guiness World Record for the most distance traveled on a wakeboard in 24 hours at Wake Nation Cincinnati. Credit: Staff photo by Nick Daggy Credit: Staff photo by Nick Daggy

Description: The water-sports complex offers wakeboarding, water-skiing and an array of inflatable slides and other water toys.

Location: Joyce Park, 201 Joe Nuxhall Way, Fairfield

Open: Tentatively set to open by Friday, June 11. Hours have yet to be announced.

Aqua Park and Superslide Tickets: $39 for two hours or $59 for an all-day pass. Guests can also purchase separate tickets to the Aqua Park or Superslide. Group pricing is also available.

Parking: Free

Tickets/information: Available on-site; 513-887-9253 | Website

🦍ZOOMBEZI BAY

contributed Credit: Grahm S. Jones Credit: Grahm S. Jones

Description: A 22.7-acre water park — adjacent to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium — features 17 water slides, a wave pool and plenty of kid and family-friendly activities.

Location: 4850 W. Powell Road, Powell

Open: Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, Aug. 8.

Admission: General admission, $30.99, children 3-9 and seniors, $24.99, children under 3 free.

Parking: $10

Tickets/information: Tickets must be pre-purchased online.

😱﻿AQUA ADVENTURES AT LAND OF ILLUSION

Japheth Montejo, 11, of Jupiter, runs the water obstacle course as Braxton Newman, 14, of West Palm Beach, cools off in the water at the Aqua Park at Okeeheelee Park in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 5, 2018. Shark Wake Park’s floating Aqua Park has been open for less than a week at Okeeheelee Park, but people already are expressing concerns about potential dangers there brought by alligators, snapping turtles, water moccasins and amoebas, among others. (Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post)

Description: Aqua Adventures features water slides, big inflatable obstacles and beach volleyball on a real sandy beach next to a bright blue reservoir. After that, enjoy the full bar service of Aqua Lounge and relax on their patio seating.

Location: 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown

Open: Aqua Adventures opens for the season Friday, May 28. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Admission: General admission for those 42 inches and smaller is $23.99, while admission for those taller than 42 inches is $28.99.

Parking: $5

Tickets/information: Website